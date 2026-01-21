Pokémon GO Precious Pals – All Research and Rewards

The Precious Pals event brings Shiny Fidough to Pokémon GO for the first time. In addition to that exciting opportunity, the event also includes Field Research and Paid Research that trainers can use to earn lots of extra rewards during the celebration.

Precious Pals Event Details and bonuses

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

With the last few weeks of the Precious Paths Season approaching, there are only a handful of events left for players to enjoy before the mysterious spring season arrives. The Precious Pals event kicked off on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM local time and players have until Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time to enjoy the event.

During that event window, players can expect the following bonuses to be active:

Shiny Fidough debuts with an increased chance to hatch a shiny!

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Goldeen in the wild, and an increased chance to hatch Shiny Goldeen from eggs.

Additional Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.

Earn additional hearts with your Buddy Pokémon.

Limited time evolution requirements to evolve into Sylveon, Pangoro and Pawmot.

Aside from the new Shiny, the limited-time evolution requirements to evolve Sylveon, Pangoro and Pawmot may be the most exciting bonus on the table with this event. Here is what is needed to evolve these three during the event:

Sylveon : Earn 20 Hearts with Eevee as your buddy (normally 70).

: Earn 20 Hearts with Eevee as your buddy (normally 70). Pangoro : Catch 10 Dark-types with Pancham as your buddy (normally 32).

: Catch 10 Dark-types with Pancham as your buddy (normally 32). Pawmot: Walk 5km with Pawmo as your buddy (normally 25km).

PRecious Pals – All Field Research and Rewards

Although the event bonuses are likely going to be enough motivation to get many trainers out and playing this week, there are some exciting Field Research tasks and rewards to help sweeten the pot.

First off, here is the standard event Field Research that will be available to all players this week:

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy – Fidough encounter

– Fidough encounter Give your buddy a treat – 5 Razz Berry, 5 Pinap Berry, 5 Nanab Berry

– 5 Razz Berry, 5 Pinap Berry, 5 Nanab Berry Take a snapshot of your buddy – Goldeen encounter, Eevee encounter, Pawmi encounter

PRecious Pals – All Paid Research and Rewards

In addition to the Field Research, players can also opt to purchase $4.99 Paid Timed Research track.

Players who make the real-world currency purchase to unlock these additional tasks have the chance to complete some extra challenges for even more rewards during the event.

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Wimpod encounter

– Wimpod encounter Earn 10 hearts with your buddy – Swablu encounter

– Swablu encounter Earn 15 hearts with your buddy – Pancham encounter

– Pancham encounter Feed your buddy 1 time – Magikarp encounter

– Magikarp encounter Feed your buddy 3 times – Espurr encounter

– Espurr encounter Take a snapshot of your buddy – 1 Poffin

– 1 Poffin Paid Research Completion Rewards – heart pose, Fidough encounter, 3000 Stardust

Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

That should be everything players need to know to prepare for the Precious Pals event.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions. The Precious Pals event is live until Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.