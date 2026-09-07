Pokémon GO September Community Day Classic Guide

September events are underway in Pokémon GO and trainers can now start preparing for the upcoming Community Day Classic event before it arrives on September 12.

Pokémon GO Gible Community Day Classic Bonuses and Details

Pokémon GO recently revealed the full September calendar of events and battle raids and trainers have been able to play ahead for all of the late summer and early fall activities. The next event that is sure to drive a big crowd is likely this upcoming weekend’s Community Day Classic.

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The September Community Day Classic brings Gible back to the spotlight with special spawns and bonuses for a few hours on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 2:00 PM local time and runs until Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM local time.

During the event window, players can enjoy the following bonuses and features:

Increase Gible Spawns

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Gible

3× XP for catching Pokémon

3 hour Incense

1 hour Lure Modules

On September 12, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Gible will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Gible attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That means more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours!

As always, there will be a featured attack available for players during the event. Evolve Gabite (Gible’s Evolution) from the beginning of the event until September 12, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. local time to get a Garchomp that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power.

Earth Power

Trainer Battles: 90 power

Gyms and raids: 100 power

The Community Day Classic announcement also confirmed that a new Mega Collection Challenge is coming. Players can complete the Collection Challenge to receive XP, Stardust, and Garchomp Mega Energy. Evolve Gible and Gabite to complete this Collection Challenge.

Players who want to drop some real world money for additional bonuses can also check out the $1.99 Community Day Special Research. Trainers will be able to access the Gible Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research during the event. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following:

3 encounters with Gible that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Gible

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

For now, that should give trainers everything they need to know to properly prepare for the upcoming event. Be sure to clear out some storage space and be ready before Saturday afternoon arrives and the festivities begin.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon GO news and updates as the September events continue to play out.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile sevices.