Pokemon GO’s Twilight Trails season wraps up at the end of November and it looks like the mobile game is ready to start dropping some teasers about what is coming next for players.

Pokemon GO Releases First Daydream Destinations Teaser

Pokemon GO players have been enjoying the Twilight Trails season throughout the fall, but it’s finally almost time for the winter months to take over and for a new in-game season to kick off.

Videos by VICE

Each Pokemon GO season lasts for roughly 90 days (three months) and the next transition will arrive in the early days of December 2026. Although full details about the upcoming season haven’t been revealed yet, a new teaser just hit the Pokemon GO social media accounts and revealed some early details.

The teaser confirms that the new season will be called Daydream Destinations and it the short video doesn’t suggest that this season will be leaning into any snowy or wintery motifs like some of the previous winter seasons have.

The outlines in the mysterious teaser suggest that the upcoming Daydream Destinations season will feature Wishiwashi, Pyukumuk, Mega Drampa and Mega Froslass. That’s an exciting list of spotlight Pokemon that some fans are sure to be thrilled with. New Mega Pokemon are always a big deal in the mobile game and Mega Drampa and Mega Froslass will likely have some big events to support their arrivals.

Lots more details about the Daydream Destinations season and its events, bonuses, and themes will arrive in the very near future. A full event calendar and battle raid list for the upcoming season will be published once the information is official.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon and Pokemon GO news, updates, and guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.