Pokémon GO Upcoming Event is the Perfect Day to Finally Clear Out Storage

Pokémon GO players can enjoy an exciting Hatenna Spotlight Hour event this week and the limited-time bonus offers an enticing reward for clearing out crowded Pokémon storage in the mobile game.

Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO offer players a short window of time each week to enjoy extra spawns and a special bonus. This week, the recurring event doesn’t just offer a chance to pick up a ton of Hatenna Candy, but also the motivation some players need to clear out their cluttered Pokémon storage.

The Hatenna Spotlight Hour begins on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 6:00 PM local time and players have until Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 7:00 PM to enjoy the activities. Although shiny odds are not increased during the event, there is still a chance to find a Shiny Hatenna during the event if trainers get lucky.

During the event, players can expect not just increased spawn rates for Hatenna, but also a 2x Transfer Candy Bonus. This bonus opens up some very interesting opportunities for players who tend to be digital hoarders.

Everything to Know about the transfer Candy Bonus

During the event window, players will get 2x Candy for transferring Pokémon. For the Hatenna evolution line, it will take 25 Candy to evolve into Hattrem and then 100 Candy to evolve into Hatterene.

If you do not want to catch the featured Pokémon, you can make use of the 2x Transfer Candy bonus in other ways:

You can try transferring any saved Scatterbug, opening a Mystery Box or Coin Bag.

This is a great opportunity to clear out your storage, transfer Legendary Pokémon you have been clinging onto, and rare Pokémon you need more candy for.

The best way to take advantage of the 2x Candy Transfer bonus is by carefully planning ahead. Players who know they want to use the event to stock up on some Legendary or rare candy should check out their inventory now and come up with a plan for exactly what they want to do with their storage space during the Hatenna Spotlight Hour.

Taking the time to plan ahead will help take some of the time pressure off during the event and will allow players to enjoy the Spotlight Hour and reap the benefits without making difficult decisions on the spot.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions. The Hatenna Spotlight Hour begins on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 6:00 PM.