Pokémon GO’s Water Festival Debuts Two New Pokemon in the Mobile Game

The last few events of summer are right around the corner and Pokémon GO players are about to make some new additions to their Pokedex with the upcoming Ultra Unlock: Water Festival 2026 activities.

Arrokuda and Cramorant Debut in Pokémon GO

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The Pokémon GO Forever Forward season is nearing its end, but there are still some big events that need to take place. The next week of the game is going to be dominated by the Ultra Unlock: Water Festival and players will have the chance to enjoy some powerful bonuses while hunting down two new Pokemon making their PoGO debut.

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Both Arrokuda and Cramorant make their Pokémon GO debuts during the upcoming event. The event is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, August 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, August 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

During the big event, players can enjoy the following bonuses in Pokémon GO:

Rainy Lure Modules will attract Arrokuda .

. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Ducklett and Shiny Dewpider.

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Cramorant will make its Pokémon GO debut in Eggs, the GO Pass, and GO Battle League reward encounters.

There will also be some boosted bonuses during select parts of the event, thanks to GO Fest 2026 Global participation.

From August 20 at 10:00 a.m. through August 22 at 10:00 a.m.:

3× XP for catching Pokémon

4× Stardust for catching Pokémon

From August 22 at 10:00 a.m. through August 24 at 8:00 p.m.:

4× XP for catching Pokémon

5× Stardust for catching Pokémon

Once players have successfully captured Arrokuda, there will be an additional Pokedex entry to fill in with its evolution, as well. Trainers can use 50 Arrokuda Candy to evolve Arrokuda into Barraskewda.

The new Pokémon are unlikely to shake up the Battle Raid metagame at all, but the three new possible Pokémon will certainly find their way into some PvP battle lineups. It will be very interesting to see how the appearance of Arrokuda, Barraskewda, and Cramorant manage to inspire the PvP community and how they may be used or countered going forward.

That should be everything trainers need to know to prepare for this week’s big event and to ensure they’re prepared for the new Pokedex entry opportunities.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon GO news and updates.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.