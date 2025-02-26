Pokémon Helped Scientists Find 2 Diet Changes That Will Improve Your Sleep

A new study found an interesting and beneficial relationship between sleep and nutrition, identifying two key diet changes you can make for better rest.

The best part? The researchers figured this out via Pokémon’s sleep-tracking video game.

According to the researchers from the International Institute for Integrative Sleep Medicine (IIIS) at the University of Tsukuba, to reach their conclusions, they “analyzed data from 4825 users of the Pokémon Sleep and Asken smartphone apps, each used for at least 7 days to record objective sleep parameters and dietary components, respectively.”

“This cross-sectional study aimed to examine the associations between macronutrients, dietary components, and sleep parameters, considering their interdependencies,” they added.

The results identified two simple diet hacks that might help improve your length of sleep: a high protein and fiber intake.

But while increasing both of these nutrients is beneficial to your rest, decreasing your fat intake and sodium-to-potassium ratios should further help your sleep patterns.

Now, it’s no shock that eating a high-fat diet can disturb your sleep. While you might feel sluggish after downing a large burger, that doesn’t mean your sleep quality will be improved.

But adding protein and fiber to your diet are simple yet effective ways to possibly achieve longer, undisturbed rest.

“The main findings of this study, based on compositional data analysis considering interdependencies, demonstrated that increasing protein while reducing other factors is associated with an elevated total sleep time (TST), whereas an increase in the polyunsaturated fat with a reduced TST,” the study authors wrote.

Additionally, “Dietary fiber intake was consistently associated with improved sleep latency (SL) and wakefulness after sleep onset (%WASO). Additionally, greater sodium intake was correlated with shorter TST, whereas greater potassium intake was associated with shorter SL.”

These small diet changes can lead to a world of better rest.

Also, props to these researchers for utilizing Pokémon in their study.