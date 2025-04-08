‘Pokemon Legends Z-A’ Could Channel ‘Fight Club’ – The First Rule of Z-A Royale? You Do Not Talk About Z-A Royale

From Kanto’s spooky Lavender Town to Johto’s gruesome Slowpoke Tail black market plot — the Pokemon franchise has never shied away from having dark themes. However, the Pokemon Company’s latest entry, Pokemon Legends Z-A, might feature one of the series’ most amusing mature stories yet by leaning into Chuck Palahniuk’s iconic 1996 novel Fight Club.

The First Rule of ‘Fight Club’ Is You Do Not Talk About ‘Fight Club’

Before we dive into this, it should be noted that some of this speculation is based on potential story leaks. While the Pokemon franchise has a handful of credible leakers going back to 2016’s Sun and Moon era, we should take any spoilers with a grain of salt. And of course, if you don’t want to have any possible Pokemon Legends Z-A plot points spoiled for you, look away now! With all that said, let’s jump into it!

During the March 2025 Pokemon Direct, Game Freak confirmed that Pokemon Legends Z-A’s open-world map will operate in two modes. During the day, players will be able to frolic around the peaceful Lumiose City and bask in the harmonious relationship between Pokemon and humans. However, at night, Lumiose City is overrun by the seedy underbelly that is the “Z-A Royale” contest. The tournament will have Trainers duking it out on every street corner and rooftop in randomized “battle zones.”

What makes this even more amusing is that, according to reported story leaks for Pokemon Legends Z-A, none of the Trainers participating in this shadowy tournament “talk about” the contest once the sun rises. If true, the main story of Pokemon Legends Z-A is basically Fight Club. The idea of Trainers sneaking out at night to tear up the city with “secret” Pokemon battles has this 26-year-old Pokemon fan beaming with joy. The concept is a perfect mix of corny silliness that rivals Director Clavell’s “hip” pompadour in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. On the other hand, it also matches the epic edginess of Unova’s Battle Subway mode.

Adding further fuel to the Fight Club chaos is the fact that Pokemon Legends Z-A features an action-oriented battle system. Instead of the usual turn-based combat, Pokemon now try to knock each other out in real time. I can’t help but chuckle when I think about Trainers and Pokemon recklessly tearing up the streets of Lumiose while engaging in probably not-legal activities. I mean, heck — the game even encourages you to sneak around corners so you can assault an unsuspecting Pokemon to get a “surprise attack” on them. No one ever said the Z-A Royale was ethical or fair.

What to Expect from ‘Pokemon Legends Z-A’s Story

Based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, I have a few theories on what we can expect from Z-A. Although Arceus was a prequel title, it was essentially a re-telling of the plot from 2006’s Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. In the 2022 RPG, players free the Lake Guardians Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, and even battle Giratina at the ancient Temple of Sinnoh. Sound familiar? Sure, Pokemon Legends was set approximately 150 years in the past when Sinnoh was known as the “Hisui” region. But the game’s main plot, for the most part, mirrored Diamond and Pearl pretty closely!

I believe that Pokemon Legends Z-A will follow a similar trajectory. Mirroring the plot of Pokemon X and Y by focusing on the return of the “Ultimate Weapon.” For those unfamiliar with X and Y lore, the story centers around a character named AZ (get it — Z-A?), who in the past created a great weapon to revive his Pokemon, Floette. The tiny petal Pokemon had tragically fallen in the battle of the “Great War” of Kalos. Fueled by revenge, AZ converted the Ultimate Weapon to wipe out all life — before abandoning the idea after Floette left him due to his horrific actions. It should also be pointed out, the Ultimate Weapon is literally fueled by the life force of Pokemon who have died. Seriously, Pokemon can get pretty dark.

In the modern-day story of Pokémon X and Y, the main antagonists, Team Flare, are hellbent on bringing the Ultimate Weapon back to life. Similar to AZ, Team Flare’s leader Lysandre wants to destroy all Pokemon and human life to give the world a clean slate. My guess is that the new company “Quasartico,” introduced in Pokemon Legends Z-A, is the new Team Flare. On the surface, they claim to care about “energy” for the city. But in reality, they’re trying to revive the Ultimate Weapon.

To add to this, I believe the shadowy Z-A Royale tournament is secretly run by Quasartico, and they’re using the Mega Energy you collect to fuel their doomsday device. I believe Pokemon Legends Z-A will essentially be another retelling of a classic Pokemon title, just with a re-imagined plot. With my Pokemon theories out of the way, let’s see what the supposed leaks about Pokemon Legends Z-A have to say about the story and how close my speculation lines up.

What the ‘Pokemon Legends Z-A’ Leaks Say About the Story

Again, I have to preface this section by saying, “Take this with a grain of salt.” Unless Game Freak specifically confirms something, this is all rumor. Still, as any Pokemon fan will tell you, speculating about a game’s upcoming story is half the fun. I haven’t read any of these leaks until now, so I’ll be reacting to them with you. Let’s look at some leaks!

To kick this off, the biggest bombshell from the leaks is that Lysandre will return in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It’s unclear if he will be an antagonist again, but leakers claim he is back. However, this time, the Team Flare leader is much older and blind in one eye. Wild, right? But if true, this supports my theory that Pokemon Legends Z-A will essentially retell the Kalos story. Speaking of returning characters, supposedly, the main protagonists in the game are related to Kalos Professor Sycamore. This one’s a bit more obvious, given the player character’s model literally looks like the Gen VI professor. Still, it’s cool to see that Z-A is continuing the tradition of including relatives of previous-generation characters.

Leakers also claim that a new or “altered” Ultimate Weapon will return in the upcoming game’s story. What’s interesting is the new weapon supposedly makes Mega Pokemon go berserk — similar to Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. According to the rumors, Quasartico has ties to the rampaging Pokemon and is hiding the truth from the public. Perhaps we’ll mainly encounter them during the nightly Fight Club-style tournaments.

That’s about all I can decipher from the leaks in terms of story. There are a few extra juicy tidbits, such as Team Flare’s Mable being the new Pokemon Professor in Z-A. Xerneas and Yveltal will also allegedly not be appearing in the main story until a post-game episode. Did I also mention that the first Mega Pokemon we supposedly get in the game is Lucario? Again, if true, this is sounding a lot like my theory that Z-A‘s plot will be very similar to X and Y.

“PokEmon Fight Club” Sounds Awesome

Regardless of how the story of Pokemon Legends Z-A plays out? I can’t help but feel excited about its Fight Club-inspired hook. No matter how silly it sounds, there’s something charming about a group of ragtag Trainers throwing down across Lumiose City under the shadows of moonlight. To further illustrate how chaotic this all sounds, the official Pokemon website advertises knocking Pokemon out cold by attacking them from behind as a main feature!

So, I’m fully prepared to go to war when Z-A launches sometime “late in 2025” on the Nintendo Switch 2. Who knows — maybe Pokemon Legends will be inspired so much by Fight Club that we’ll also get similar plot twists. Maybe new Pokemon rivals Urbain and Taunie will turn out to actually be imaginary alter egos of the main protagonist. I mean, anything’s possible, as Game Freak seems to be embracing one of its most unhinged Pokemon stories in years.