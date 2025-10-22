Pokémon Legends Z-A Has Some of the Series’ Most Unhinged NPCs

Nintendo Switch 2 players have discovered that Pokémon Legends Z-A NPCs are a little off. Many citizens of Lumiose City don’t just say bizarre things in PLZA—some of their dialogue is downright disturbing.

Pokémon Legends Z-A NPCs Are Going Viral for Their Weird Dialogue

Screenshot: Brent Koepp, Reddit

Many players diving into Pokémon Legends Z-A since it launched have started to discover strange NPCs throughout the game’s map. From characters facing deep existential crises to a trainer who likes sniffing Pokémon — PLZA’s side characters are really weird. No, seriously, there’s actually a character who wants to sniff your Pokémon and is upset that he can’t do it more often.

Videos by VICE

Pokémon fans noticed the weird interactions and took to social media sites like X and Reddit to share their most unhinged finds. For example, a user on the PokémonZA subreddit posted an image of an NPC who asked: “For Water-type moves, do you think Pokémon use their sweat? Or other bodily fluids?” Yeah, gross.

Another user discovered a Rust Syndicate NPC talking about actual murder: “Eyes! Aim for the eyes! Those were my brother’s last words.” A mafia hit in a Pokémon game? Wild stuff.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Then there are the numerous Pokémon Legends Z-A NPCs who either seem really depressed or are strangely philosophical. For example, one Lumiose City citizen can be found saying, “The more people that are around, the lonelier I feel.”

There’s even an NPC who tells fellow citizens to die: “Go where you want, die where you must.” The seemingly troubled NPCs are so numerous that it has Pokémon fans asking, “Devs at Game Freak, are you okay?”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Storyline Has Disturbing Implications

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

It’s not just the NPCs that are deeply troubled in PLZA. There is also a main quest plotline in Pokémon Legends Z-A with some pretty disturbing implications. Given that Pokémon Gold and Silver had a storyline about Slowpoke tails being cut off and sold on an illegal black market, that’s saying something.

Editor’s Note: Below contains spoilers for Pokémon Legends Z-A Main Story Quest 26, so read at your own discretion.

During the main story “An Invitation from the SBC,” players are invited to join a tournament from Lumiose City socialite Jacinthe. However, the PLZA trainer is revealed to be completely unhinged. She actually stalks the main character until they agree to participate in her event. Things take an even darker turn when we learn that her maid, Lebanne, isn’t actually a maid.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In her backstory, Lebanne reveals she was once a trainer who wanted to become a Champion. However, after losing a battle to Jacinthe, the socialite forced her to wear a maid outfit and be her servant. Lebanne even has to fake her true personality or risk facing her master’s wrath.

Making the plotline even more creepy is Lebanne’s frequent warnings to the protagonist not to upset Jacinthe. Given what we eventually learn about the Jacinthe, it makes you wonder what she’s done to Lebanne to make her this way.

So yeah, beneath the charm of Pokémon Legends Z-A is a city filled with murky people—and some of the series’ most unhinged storylines to date.