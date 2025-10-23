Pokémon Legends Z-A Has the Worst Rival in the Entire Franchise

Pokémon Legends Z-A has many charming characters, including a vibrant cast of main protagonists. However, PLZA also has one of the worst Pokémon rivals in the franchise’s history. Urbain and Taunie are so annoying that they become more of a villain than a foe.

Urbain and Taunie are jerks in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The first character you meet after arriving in Lumiose City for the first time is Urbain (or Taunie). I went with a female character in my game, so I ended up being stuck with the former. The rival initially gives off a good impression by warmly welcoming you to the city and even offering you a place to stay.

Videos by VICE

Although, in hindsight, I probably should have picked up on the fact that Urbain was trying to hustle us into filming a free commercial for Hotel Z. I mean, the protagonist has literally just stepped off the train. The Pokémon rival is already asking us to create a fake testimonial for his organization.

So yeah, the warning signs were there from the start.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

However, the first time I noticed something sketchy about Urbain was during the game’s opening story chapters. The character quickly becomes aloof and starts disappearing from group activities after convincing you to join Team MZ.

Yeah, I know the plot explanation is that he’s looking for a loved one in the city, and Emma is helping him out with the matter. But it quickly becomes clear that Urbain is going to leave you to do all the work for this organization you just met.

the real villains of Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

But the moment I truly realized Urbain was a villain was during the main mission “A Request from the Rust Syndicate.” During the storyline, it’s revealed that Urbain has taken out a million-dollar loan with the Rust Syndicate—which, let’s be real, basically means he borrowed money from Lumiose City’s Yakuza. What makes this plotline so frustrating is that Urbain completely ghosts everyone in Team MZ.

No one can find him, and the debt collectors are now setting their sights on you and his friends. After being threatened with broken legs, you’re forced into indentured servitude to the Rust Syndicate and must pay off the $900,000 interest Urbain has racked up. Also, I’m just going to say it—where is the $100,000 that he borrowed? Because I, for one, haven’t seen any signs that he spent the money on what he claimed he needed it for.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

However, what truly makes Urbain and Taunie despicable is their flippant attitude about the whole thing. After they eventually reappear after being missing for a day, they tell you, “It’s no biggie.” The Pokémon rival actually downplays the seriousness of the situation and the stress everyone is feeling.

They don’t care at all that they just put the entire team into massive debt. Urbain and Taunie show no emotion after learning that the mob is now blackmailing everyone. But yeah, it’s all good. This was the moment I truly started to hate the Urbain.

Urbain and Taunie’s Annoying Late-Game Arc

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Later in the story, Urbain and Taunie somehow manage to reach the top rank of the Z-A Royale, despite contributing almost nothing throughout the game. After the campaign had me spending hours grinding, battling, and training, Urbain shows up at the end, claiming to be just as skilled. To say this felt like a cheap character moment is putting it lightly.

However, the final straw for me happened during the climactic Mega Evolution battle between my character and the Pokémon rival. After losing, Urbain breaks his word and steals the Eternal Flower Floette anyway. He literally highjacks the main storyline and declares himself the new hero of Lumiose City. To make matters worse, players must then grind through the postgame Infinite Z-A Royale mode before the little brat is willing to hand the Pokémon back.

The Worst Pokémon Rival Ever?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

I don’t think I’ve ever been more annoyed by a Pokémon rival than I have with Urbain and Taunie. In fact, during the Rust Syndicate storyline, I was so ready to abandon Team MZ and join Corbeau. Seriously, I would have done that in a heartbeat. You know it’s bad when I started to actually empathize with Corbeau and thought, “You know what, he’s right.” Urbain is a bad person and was recklessly irresponsible here.

To be clear, I absolutely love Pokémon Legends Z-A. In fact, I think it has some of the best characters Game Freak has ever written. But if they intended to make Urbain and Taunie likable companions, then that was a significant miscalculation. Because the two are not only bad friends—they’re skeevy hustlers who don’t earn anything in the storyline. And every step of the way, they cause more problems for the player than any villain ever has. And that’s saying something!