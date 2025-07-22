Pokémon Legends: Z-A Is Bringing Back Arceus’ Most Terrifying Feature

A new Pokémon Legends: Z-A trailer confirmed that the game is bringing back one of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ most popular features. The special Pokémon variant will make exploring Luminous City absolute nightmare fuel.

Alpha Pokémon Return in ‘Pokémon Legends: Z-a’

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

During the July 22 Pokémon Presents, Game Freak released a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which revealed many of its key features. However, the new video also confirmed that Alpha Pokémon are making their return to the Switch 2 RPG. This is pretty surprising, given that the terrifying variant has only ever appeared in the Hisui region, which was set hundreds of years in the past.

Confusing lore aside, this is incredibly exciting news! Alpha Pokémon were easily one of PL:A‘s best features and made Pokémon frightening for the first time in the series’ 29-year history. Seriously, trying to sneak up on an Alpha Snorlax quickly transformed the cuddly Normal-type into a deadly predator within seconds.

Oddly, though, Alpha Pokémon weren’t actually shown off during the main Pokémon Presents, but instead in the new UK trailer.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

During the two-minute clip, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A protagonist can be seen running by an Alpha Houndoom. In the main trailer, we can also see a segment featuring what appears to be an Alpha Watchdog. Although this one is a bit more confusing, since the Pokémon appears to be “charged up” with a device. Perhaps this might be the game’s explanation for why Luminous City has Alpha Pokémon?

Rogue Mega Evolutions Look Terrifying

If you think Alpha Pokémon were threatening, the new Rogue Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A look downright terrifying. One of the main plot points in Z-A is that there is a mysterious phenomenon causing Pokémon to randomly Mega Evolve. The new boss battles require you to take on the massive Pokémon rampaging through select areas of the city.

Unlike Legends: Arceus, though, you will now have NPC teammates that can help you battle the giant monsters. However, with Pokémon Legends: Z-A having both Rogue Megas and Alpha Pokémon roaming throughout the game, Luminous is seriously shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most dangerous regions. One of the biggest challenges in PL:A was just taking down red-glowing eyes Pokémon variants. In many instances, you would have to avoid them altogether or risk getting knocked out.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

All that said, it’s unclear how Game Freak is going to explain this away lore-wise. As I said earlier, Alpha Pokémon have never appeared in any other region. Then again, Rogue Megas sound very similar to how Alphas were triggered in PL:A. So perhaps there will be a story arc that explains both phenomena. Either way, the addition of Alphas has me even more excited for the upcoming RPG.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch on Thursday, October 16, 2025.