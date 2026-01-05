Pokemon Legends: Z-A Launches Season 5 of Ranked Battles, Here’s What Rewards Are Up for Grabs

Pokemon Legends: Z-A offers the ability for players to participate against one another in online Ranked Battles. In doing so, they can climb up through the ranks and strive to become some of the best Trainers around the world. With each season of Ranked Battles that comes and passes, different rewards can be earned by players as they progress through the ranks. With the arrival of Season 5, a new set of rewards has come into play – here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s Fifth Season of the Online Ranked Battles is set to begin on January 8, 2026. Season 5 will take place for approximately three weeks before concluding on January 29, 2026. This season focuses on standard battle, but also introduces new Pokemon from the Mega Dimension DLC’s Hyperspace Lumiose.

Here are the specific rules and regulations regarding which Pokemon are allowed, as seen on the official Pokemon website:

Eligible Pokemon for Ranked Battles Season 5 include Lumiose Pokedex No. 001–227 and Hyperspace Pokedex No. 001–127, 131, and 132. You can register Pokemon from Lv. 1 to Lv. 100, but all Pokemon will automatically be set to Lv. 50 during battles. No more than one Pokemon with the same Pokedex number may be used.

To start a ranked battle, players will need to access the menu by pressing the X button. From here, select Link Play and then Ranked Battles. In order to be eligible for any End of Season rewards, you must play at least one battle throughout the season.

All Pokemon Legends Z-A: Ranked Battles Season 5 Rewards

There are two types of rewards that can be earned by players during Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s Ranked Season 5 – Promotion Rewards, and End of Season Rewards. A complete list of every reward under each category has been included below.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Season 5 Promotion Rewards

Rank Reward Y Greninjite X Delphoxite W Chesnaughtite V Baxcalibrite S Sceptilite M Sport Ball x1 I Sport Ball x1 D, E Sport Ball x2 B. C Sport Ball x3 A Sport Ball x5

Pokemon Legends Z-A Season 5 End of Season Rewards