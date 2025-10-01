Pokémon Legends Z-A Leak Reveals Major Customization Feature Players Wanted for Years

A new Pokémon Legends Z-A feature has been leaked, and it allows you to customize your character like never before. PLZA players will now have almost no limits when it comes to using clothing and styles with their Pokémon trainer.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Clothing Is No Longer Gender-Locked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

According to a new leak, Pokémon Legends Z-A clothing is no longer gender-locked. As a result, players will now be able to purchase and equip any clothing item in the game, regardless of the gender they choose at the start of the game. Yes, this totally means you can now re-create Jessie and James’ midriffs from Team Rocket in PLZA.

This latest PLZA leak also claims that the new character customization feature is pretty extensive and has no limits. The example used is that a male trainer can wear dresses and skirts. If true, this is the most expansive character customization any Pokémon game has ever had. Early Pokémon Legends Z-A previews also seem to confirm the leak that clothing is no longer gender-locked.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet technically didn’t gender-lock clothing as well. However, the Gen 9 RPGs also had very limited clothing options. Since the main character had to mostly stick to school outfits, most of the clothing items in the RPG were pretty gender-neutral across the board. Pokémon Legends Z-A, in comparison, has many gender-specific clothing options that can now be worn regardless of the character you create.

All Pokémon Legends Z-A Clothing Styles Leaked So Far

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Speaking of Pokémon Legends Z-A fashion, we already have quite a few clothing options that have been leaked online. Most of these come from official trailers. However, The Pokémon Company recently released a TikTok ad that showed off some never-before-seen clothing options for the female character.

In total, we have around 28 unique clothing items and hairstyles that have leaked for the female Pokémon protagonist. The Hidden Power Podcast went through the painstaking effort to create a collage of all the items that have been revealed so far, which we’ll attach below.

Screenshot: X @HiddenPowerPod, The Pokémon Company

While the leak is pretty much confirmed at this point, there are still some aspects of the Pokémon Legends Z-A feature that we don’t know about. For example, while it appears that both genders can wear whatever clothing item they want to, it’s not clear if the outfit itself changes according to the character model.

Based on the previews and leaks, that doesn’t appear to be the case, but it’s something to keep in mind. Regardless, PLZA is shaping up to be one of the most fashionable Pokémon games to date. The new clothing system is also kind of fitting, since it was really Pokémon X and Y that introduced the expanded fashion feature to the series.