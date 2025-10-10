Pokémon Legends Z-A Leak Reveals New Secret Legendary Mega Evolutions

Dataminers have uncovered that Pokémon Legends Z-A will feature three new Legendary Mega Evolutions. The new Pokémon forms were previously unknown to insiders and managed to not leak until now.

Three Legendary Pokémon Are Getting New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

With only six days to go until launch, physical copies of Pokémon Legends Z-A are now out in the wild. As a result, dataminers have already started to sift through the game’s files—and many fans were surprised when a leak revealed that PLZA is giving three popular Legendary Pokémon new Mega Evolution forms.

The new Legendary Mega Evolutions were discovered by prolific Pokémon dataminer Kaphotics. In a post on X, the dataminer reported that Pokémon Legends Z-A contained files for Mega Zeraora, Mega Darkrai, and Mega Heatran.

“These three Pokémon have associated Mega Stone items, indicating they’re slated to have a new Mega form in PLZA.”

Screenshot: X @Kaphotics, @Light_88_

Mega Zeraora is interesting because it was originally leaked back in 2024. At the time, however, insiders claimed that the Mythical Pokémon had been scrapped from the final version of the game.

Both Mega Darkrai and Mega Heatran were more of a surprise, as they hadn’t even been rumored. Unfortunately, how players obtain these secret Mega Evolutions remains unknown.

Pokémon Legends Z-A May Feature Special Events to Unlock Mega Zeraora, Mega Darkrai & Mega Heatran

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While the full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex leaked in September, the three new Legendary Mega Evolutions were not on that list. This has led some to speculate that Mega Zeraora, Mega Darkrai, and Mega Heatran might actually be part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC. Another theory is that the secret Mega Forms might be made available through special in-game events.

This wouldn’t be too surprising, given that the Kalos Starters’ Mega Evolutions are locked behind the game’s online ranked battle mode. For example, players will only be able to obtain Mega Greninja by competing in Season 1 of the PVP mode. So, we might see a similar distribution for Mega Zeraora in PLZA.

Although the big difference here is that Zeraora, Darkrai, and Heatran are all Legendary Pokémon, so they might even be tied to a larger post-game campaign.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Will Feature All Previous Mega Evolutions Except One

Screenshot: X @Kaphotics, @Light_88_

The final thing to leak from the recent datamine is that Pokémon Legends Z-A will actually feature all previous Mega Evolutions from Pokémon X & Y. However, there is a catch.

According to dataminers, Mega Rayquaza will not be in Pokémon Legends Z-A. At least, not in the base game that is. This is pretty surprising, given that the Hoenn Legendary was previously rumored and is really popular with players.

“All previous Mega Evolutions will come back except Mega Rayquaza. It is unknown if it will be added later.”

Keep in mind, everything leaked so far in this datamine does not include the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC. So it’s possible we’ll see the Dragon-type return eventually. PLZA is basically the definitive Mega Evolutions game. It would be criminal to not have every Mega Pokémon available at this point.