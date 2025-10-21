Pokémon Legends Z-A Makes Major Change to Master Ball—and Players Hate It

Pokémon Legends Z-A has made a substantial change to how the Master Ball works, and fans of the series are struggling with it. PLZA players are accidentally using the rare Poké Ball while exploring Wild Zones.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Master Ball Change Frustrates Players

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Ever since the Pokémon series launched in 1996, the Master Ball has been one of the most coveted items in every generation. The rare Poké Ball has a 100% guaranteed catch rate, which allows players to obtain any Pokémon in the game without question. Because of how rare it is, players typically save the endgame item for a Legendary Pokémon like Mewtwo or Zygarde.

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately, in Pokémon Legends Z-A, players are accidentally throwing their Master Ball away due to the game’s real-time catching gameplay.

Unlike Pokémon Legends Arceus, PLZA ditched the “Item Box” mechanic that allowed Trainers to lock down certain items. As a result, players are selecting the Master Ball when exploring Wild Zones and throwing them away.

Players have been going on social media sites such as X and Reddit to complain about the change.

Screenshot: Reddit

“Bruh I accidentally masterballed a random Gible while trying to complete the catch dragon types research,” a Reddit thread posted on the PokémonLegendsZA subreddit vented.

Other players chimed in, saying the same thing had happened to them. “The ball selection and the time you have to select absolutely sucks in PLZA.” The original poster added, “I didn’t realize I ran out of Ultra Balls, and it automatically cycled to my Master Ball without me knowing it.”

How to Lock Your Master Ball in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While many players are frustrated by the Master Ball change, some Trainers have come up with a unique solution to the problem. To keep the rare Poké Ball locked, just find a random Pokémon in your Boxes menu and give it the Master Ball as a “Held Item.” Doing this will remove the Master Ball from your Poké Ball quick menu list when exploring Wild Zones.

Then, when you want to use your Master Ball on a specific rare Pokémon, just make sure to remove the held item so it automatically goes back into your Poké Ball selection menu. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it at least guarantees that the rare item doesn’t accidentally get thrown away.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Interestingly, it’s almost as if Game Freak knew this was going to be a problem, because in Pokémon Legends Z-A, there is an NPC who will give you back any Poké Balls that you accidentally threw away.

Unfortunately, however, this doesn’t work for a Poké Ball that has come into contact with a Pokémon. Also, once you catch a Pokémon, the new auto-save feature in PLZA kicks in, and your Poké Ball is now gone forever.

How to Get a second Master Ball in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

There are actually two ways to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Legends Z-A. The first method is completing Mable’s Research to level 49. If you reach that, then you will automatically get a single Master Ball as one of the final rewards. But PLZA actually offers players a second option to get an additional Master Ball.

A second Master Ball can be obtained through the Infinite Z-A Royale Rewards system. The special tournament gets unlocked after you beat the main story. Unfortunately, rewards are completely random, and you also need 50,000 tickets just to compete in a single match.

That said, if you are lucky enough, you can get the rare Poké Ball with this feature. Just make sure you lock it down so you don’t throw it away!