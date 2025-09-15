Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Leaks 14 New Mega Evolutions

The new trailer for the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC has revealed 14 new Mega Evolutions. The PLZA expansion announcement video featured a handful of hidden Mega Stones that players have discovered.

14 New Mega Evolutions Leaked in PLZA Mega Dimension Trailer

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

One of the big surprise announcements at the September Nintendo Direct was the reveal of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. While the expansion has been rumored for months, no one had expected it to be revealed this early. Nintendo announced the new PLZA DLC campaign with a minute-long story trailer.

Eagle-eyed Pokémon fans quickly discovered that the trailer also contained Mega Stones hidden throughout it in the background. In total, the video features around 22 of them, which means we are getting a staggering number of new Mega Evolutions in PLZA.

More importantly, 14 Mega Stones are clear enough to see that players were able to analyze their color schemes.

Screenshot: X @rattartar

On X, user rattartar compiled a collage of the stones featured in the PLZA Mega Dimension trailer. Based on each of the stones’ color palette, Pokémon fans then began to speculate who each of the 14 new Mega Evolutions could be.

Of course, the one most players got excited for was the green and orange stone, as many are hoping we finally get Mega Flygon. Which, yeah, that would be a dream come true!

All New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Based on the 14 Mega Stones players were able to pick out, we have a pretty good idea of who the new Mega Evolutions could be. After all, the color of Mega Stones usually matches the base Pokémon’s model color.

It should be pointed out, however, that there are some Mega Evolutions that change the color of the Pokémon as well. For example, Mega Charizard X becomes black and blue, rather than its normal orange and yellow.

With all that said, here is a list of the potential new Mega Evolutions in the PLZA Mega Dimension DLC:

Wigglytuff

Gliscor

Carnivine (or) Haxorus

Talonflame (or) Pyroar

Clawitzer

Flygon

Barraskewda

Krookodile

Cramorant

Crabominable

Swalot

Zeraora (was in a PLZA leak last year)

Mega Raichu X (Confirmed in Trailer)

Mega Raichu Y (Confirmed in Trailer)

Screenshot: Reddit JCSwagoo

As I said earlier, there are around 22 Mega Stones in total shown in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC announcement. These are just the stones that we are able to make out in the trailer, so there should be a lot more Mega Evolutions added in the PLZA DLC when it releases.

As a lifelong fan of the Kalos battle gimmick, I couldn’t be more excited!