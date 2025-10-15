Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex Leaked: All Returning Pokémon and New Mega Evolutions Revealed

The full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex has reportedly leaked online ahead of the expansion’s 2026 launch. Dataminers have uncovered which Pokémon are returning in the DLC, alongside the complete list of new Mega Evolutions debuting in PLZA.
Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Pokédex Leak Surfaces Early
Even though the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is still months away from release, dataminers have already managed to leak most of its Pokédex early. With PLZA launching in a day, leakers were able to sift through the retail version of the game’s files. Typically, Pokémon games will come with “scrubbed” Pokédex entries, which are usually the Pokémon that are going to be in the upcoming DLC but aren’t fully listed yet.
Dataminers who sifted through the scrubbed files were then able to piece together the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex. As far as how accurate this is, it’s surprisingly very credible, as the last five Pokémon games have had Pokédexes verified this way. The only thing to keep in mind is that there might be a handful of missing Pokémon that will eventually get added in future updates.
But for the most part, we likely have the completed PLZA DLC Pokédex.
According to the leaks, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will have roughly 135 returning Pokémon. If you think that sounds low, the number is actually higher when you factor in the 16 new leaked Mega Evolutions. The PLZA DLC will also reportedly bring back many popular Gen 8 Galar and Gen 9 Paldea Pokémon as well.
Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex (Leaked)
As I said above, we will likely be getting a few additional Pokémon added to this leaked Pokédex. It should also be pointed out that Game Freak is treating Mega Evolutions as separate Pokédex entries in Pokémon Legends Z-A. The PLZA expansion also features a handful of returning regional forms, which also adds to the overall Pokédex list.
For your convenience, here is the full leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Pokédex:
Returning Pokémon
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Meowth
- Persian
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Farfetch’d
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Mr. Mime
- Porygon
- Crobat
- Igglybuff
- Qwilfish
- Porygon2
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Kecleon
- Chimecho
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Starly
- Staraptor
- Chingling
- Mime Jr.
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom
- Heatran
- Darkrai
- Purrloin
- Munna
- Mushama
- Throh
- Sawk
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Cryogonal
- Golett
- Golurk
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Keldeo
- Meloetta
- Genesect
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Wimpod
- Golisopod
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Mimikyu
- Magearna
- Marshadow
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
- Sirfetch’d
- Mr. Rime
- Runerigus
- Indeedee
- Morpeko
- Kleavor
- Overqwil
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Squawkabilly
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Cyclizar
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flamigo
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Annihilape
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
Regional Forms Returning in the DLC
- Alolan Meowth
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Alolan Marowak
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Galarian Yamask
Returning Mega Evolutions
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
- Mega Rayquaza
New Mega Evolutions Revealed
- Mega Raichu X
- Mega Raichu Y
- Chimecho
- Mega Absol Z
- Mega Staraptor
- Mega Garchomp Z
- Mega Lucario Z
- Mega Golurk
- Mega Meowstic
- Mega Crabominable
- Mega Golisopod
- Mega Magearna
- Mega Scovillain
- Mega Glimmora
- Mega Tatsugiri
- Mega Baxcalibur
- Mega Darkai
- Mega Zeraora
- Mega Heatran
At the time of writing, it’s still unknown how Pokémon Legends Z-A will add Mega Darkai, Mega Zeraora, and Mega Heatran. The Legendary trio has so far stumped dataminers and leakers. On the one hand, they aren’t currently listed in the base game.
However, that doesn’t rule out that they will be added as a post-game event. But on the other hand, their Pokédex entries seemed to be scrubbed, which could indicate they will be a part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex.