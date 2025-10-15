Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex Leaked: All Returning Pokémon and New Mega Evolutions Revealed

The full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex has reportedly leaked online ahead of the expansion’s 2026 launch. Dataminers have uncovered which Pokémon are returning in the DLC, alongside the complete list of new Mega Evolutions debuting in PLZA.

Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Pokédex Leak Surfaces Early

Even though the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is still months away from release, dataminers have already managed to leak most of its Pokédex early. With PLZA launching in a day, leakers were able to sift through the retail version of the game’s files. Typically, Pokémon games will come with “scrubbed” Pokédex entries, which are usually the Pokémon that are going to be in the upcoming DLC but aren’t fully listed yet.

Dataminers who sifted through the scrubbed files were then able to piece together the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex. As far as how accurate this is, it’s surprisingly very credible, as the last five Pokémon games have had Pokédexes verified this way. The only thing to keep in mind is that there might be a handful of missing Pokémon that will eventually get added in future updates.

But for the most part, we likely have the completed PLZA DLC Pokédex.

According to the leaks, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will have roughly 135 returning Pokémon. If you think that sounds low, the number is actually higher when you factor in the 16 new leaked Mega Evolutions. The PLZA DLC will also reportedly bring back many popular Gen 8 Galar and Gen 9 Paldea Pokémon as well.

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex (Leaked)

As I said above, we will likely be getting a few additional Pokémon added to this leaked Pokédex. It should also be pointed out that Game Freak is treating Mega Evolutions as separate Pokédex entries in Pokémon Legends Z-A. The PLZA expansion also features a handful of returning regional forms, which also adds to the overall Pokédex list.

For your convenience, here is the full leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Pokédex:

Returning Pokémon

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Meowth

Persian

Mankey

Primeape

Farfetch’d

Cubone

Marowak

Mr. Mime

Porygon

Crobat

Igglybuff

Qwilfish

Porygon2

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Gulpin

Swalot

Spoink

Grumpig

Zangoose

Seviper

Feebas

Milotic

Kecleon

Chimecho

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Starly

Staraptor

Chingling

Mime Jr.

Porygon-Z

Rotom

Heatran

Darkrai

Purrloin

Munna

Mushama

Throh

Sawk

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Foongus

Amoonguss

Cryogonal

Golett

Golurk

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Wimpod

Golisopod

Sandygast

Palossand

Mimikyu

Magearna

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Nickit

Thievul

Toxel

Toxtricity

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Sirfetch’d

Mr. Rime

Runerigus

Indeedee

Morpeko

Kleavor

Overqwil

Fidough

Dachsbun

Squawkabilly

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Maschiff

Mabosstiff

Shroodle

Grafaiai

Capsakid

Scovillain

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Cyclizar

Glimmet

Glimmora

Greavard

Houndstone

Flamigo

Dondozo

Tatsugiri

Annihilape

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Regional Forms Returning in the DLC

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Farfetch’d

Alolan Marowak

Galarian Mr. Mime

Hisuian Qwilfish

Galarian Yamask

Returning Mega Evolutions

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Rayquaza

New Mega Evolutions Revealed

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Chimecho

Mega Absol Z

Mega Staraptor

Mega Garchomp Z

Mega Lucario Z

Mega Golurk

Mega Meowstic

Mega Crabominable

Mega Golisopod

Mega Magearna

Mega Scovillain

Mega Glimmora

Mega Tatsugiri

Mega Baxcalibur

Mega Darkai

Mega Zeraora

Mega Heatran

At the time of writing, it’s still unknown how Pokémon Legends Z-A will add Mega Darkai, Mega Zeraora, and Mega Heatran. The Legendary trio has so far stumped dataminers and leakers. On the one hand, they aren’t currently listed in the base game.

However, that doesn’t rule out that they will be added as a post-game event. But on the other hand, their Pokédex entries seemed to be scrubbed, which could indicate they will be a part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex.