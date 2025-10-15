Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Greninja: Unlock Requirements, Greninjite Location, and Stats Leaked

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Greninja release date has been revealed by Game Freak, and it’s sooner than some may have expected. Here is when you can unlock the Kalos Starter’s Mega Evolution and how to get Greninjite in PLZA.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are less than 24 hours away from the launch of Pokémon Legends Z-A on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, The Pokémon Company has surprised fans by revealing when the Mega Evolution for Greninja will be added to the game.

Videos by VICE

According to a post on X, players will not have to wait very long to obtain the Greninjite Mega Stone in PLZA. The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Greninja release date is Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Yep, you are reading that right. The new Mega Evolution is actually going to be made available on the game’s launch day. “#PokemonLegendsZA Ranked Battle Season 1 begins 16th October at 6:00 UTC. As a Rank-up reward, you can receive a Greninjite!”

Screenshot: X @PokemonNewsUK

Unfortunately, players will need a Nintendo Switch 2 Online subscription to unlock Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A. As we reported back in August, Game Freak silently announced that the Kalos Starter’s Mega Evolutions are going to be tied to the game’s online Ranked Battle mode. However, the stats for Mega Greninja and location for Froakie have also been leaked.

How to Unlock Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A (Greninjite location)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In Pokémon Legends Z-A Greninjite cannot be found anywhere on the map, or in any shop. As mentioned above, players are going to have to complete online battles in PLZA’s Ranked Battle Season 1.

Specifically, you will need to rank up your Trainer in the mode to obtain the Greninjite Mega Stone as a seasonal reward. However, there are a few extra steps you will need to consider if you plan on using the Kalos Starter’s Mega Evolution in your game.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Pokeos

For your convenience, here are the steps to unlock Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Step 1: Play 1.5 hours of Pokémon Legends Z-A story to unlock online multiplayer mode.

Play 1.5 hours of Pokémon Legends Z-A story to unlock online multiplayer mode. Step 2: Obtain a Froakie and evolve it to Greninja. You can either catch Froakie in Wild Zone 16 or move the Kalos Starter over to your game using the Pokémon Home app.

Obtain a Froakie and evolve it to Greninja. You can either catch Froakie in Wild Zone 16 or move the Kalos Starter over to your game using the Pokémon Home app. Step 3: Boot up the PLZA online mode and complete a few matches in Ranked Battle Season 1.

Boot up the PLZA online mode and complete a few matches in Ranked Battle Season 1. Step 4: Rank up your Trainer in Ranked Battle Season 1 to unlock the Greninjite Mega Stone.

Rank up your Trainer in Ranked Battle Season 1 to unlock the Greninjite Mega Stone. Step 5: Give your Greninja the Greninjite Mega Stone to unlock its ability to Mega Evolve in battle.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Greninja Stats Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Players who managed to get early copies of Pokémon Legends Z-A have already leaked the stats for Mega Greninja online. According to the data, the Kalos Starter is the quickest new Mega Evolution in PLZA. So if you are looking to move first in every battle, you can’t go wrong with Greninja’s new form.

Here are the full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Greninja stats that have been leaked:

HP: 72

72 Atk: 125

125 Def: 77

77 Sp Atk: 133

133 Sp Def: 81

81 Speed: 142

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As I said above, Nintendo has confirmed that you will need to play at least 1.5 hours of the PLZA story campaign before you can jump into its online features. That said, this estimated time might be shorter depending on each user’s playstyle.

Regardless, you will want to make sure to set aside some time if you plan on making the Kalos Starter’s Mega Evolution a key part of your team in Pokémon Legends Z-A.