Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Mewtwo Unlock Method Leaked

The method to unlock Mega Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends Z-A has been leaked. According to dataminers, players will need to obtain Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y through an event. The leak also confirms how players can catch Mewtwo and the Hoenn Mythical Pokémon Diancie in PLZA.

How to Unlock Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @Light_88_

When the full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex was finally revealed, many were confused as it was missing Mewtwo. This was particularly confusing because the Gen 1 Legendary was actually present in PLZA’s leaked game files. So for months, players expected to be able to obtain the popular Psychic-type in the new Legends RPG. However, a new leak has finally revealed how players will be able to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

According to prolific dataminer Anubis (Sibuna_Switch), players can catch Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends Z-A through a special event. Leaked files of Mewtwo specifically reveal that Legendary Pokémon’s event will be distributed in PLZA through the game’s online Mystery Gift feature. Anubis also confirmed that the Gen 3 Mythical Pokémon Diancie will also be catchable in Pokémon Legends Z-A through a similar event.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Just like Mewtwo, the rare Hoenn Pokémon will be distributed as a Mystery Gift in a future update. “Pokémon Legends: Z-A has two special events to catch Mewtwo and Diancie. Both events will be distributed via Mystery Gift in the future, similar to how events worked on Ruby/Sapphire and Diamond/Pearl.” That’s a pretty neat callback to the classic Gen 3 and Gen 4 Pokémon titles.

How to Get Mega Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends Z-A (Mewtwonite X & Y Locations)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Now I know what you are wondering: what about Mewtwo’s Mega Evolution? Well, according to an update from dataminers, Mewtwonite cannot be found on the PLZA map. Instead, players will need to complete a special side mission to obtain Mewtwonite X/Y. The quests will be distributed through the same Mystery Gift event that lets you catch Mewtwo.

“Diancite and the Mewtwonite X/Y are future Mystery Gifts. They will allow us to activate their respective side missions: Mewtwo’s mission in the depths of Lysandre Labs, and Diancie’s mission in the Detective Bureau.” Unfortunately, the datamine also revealed that both Mega Mewtwo and Mega Diancie are Shiny-locked. So players will need to use Pokémon HOME if they want Shinies of the two Legendaries.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @Light_88_

Unfortunately, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Mewtwo release date still hasn’t been leaked or discovered. So at the time of writing, we still don’t know when The Pokémon Company will be distributing these. Based on the leak, it also appears that players will need to have either beaten the game or have progressed the story quite a bit before they can access the new quest.

With the PLZA Mega Dimension DLC releasing in February 2026, leakers have speculated that the Mewtwo mystery gift will be distributed before then. Hopefully, it doesn’t turn out the way the Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta event took place, which was a total disaster.