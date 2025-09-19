Pokémon Legends Z-A Might Add Two Mega Evolutions Fans Have Desperately Wanted For Years

Players believe that Pokémon Legends Z-A may add two new Mega Evolutions that fans have wanted since 2013. Did Nintendo accidentally tease two popular Pokémon finally getting Mega formes in PLZA?

PLZA Mega Flygon May Have Been Teased

During the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC trailer, fans realized that the video actually leaked 14 new Mega Stones. In the background, fans were able to spot a handful of Mega Evolutions that have never been seen in previous games before. One of those Mega Stones had a green and orange pattern that looks suspiciously identical to Flygon’s color scheme.

Following the discovery, players immediately flocked to social media to speculate that the Gen 3 Pokémon would finally be getting a new Mega forme. And I get it! Ever since Pokémon X and Y introduced the mechanic in 2013, fans have been desperately begging for a Mega Flygon. With this being the Pokémon that the fandom has wanted a Mega of the most, any potential tease is exciting.

Although before we get too excited, it should be pointed out that Mega Stones sometimes feature the color scheme of the new evolution forme. So for example, Mega Charizard X infamously is not his usual orange color. Plus, there are other Pokémon that have a similar color scheme as Flygon. For example, the new Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega stone could just as easily be Mega Gogoat. But hey, I’m with you. I really hope we get Mega Flygon in PLZA.

Did Pokémon Legends Z-A Leak Mega Eevee?

Speculation about Mega Eevee being in Pokémon Legends Z-A first sparked online after Nintendo made a social media post on September 18. In the post, the publisher asked fans which Pokémon are “must-haves” in their PLZA team. The image featured Pikachu, Magikarp, Ralts, Floette, and Eevee. Seems innocent enough, right?

However, fans pointed out that Pikachu recently had its Mega Raichu X and Y formes announced in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. And PLZA leaks have claimed that the game will have a Mega Floette evolution. So that means every Pokémon in the social media post has a Mega Evolution except for Eevee. This, of course, led players to theorize that Mega Eevee was possibly being teased in the image.

“Eevee Mega-evolving would be weird, but also very on brand with its own concept. So who knows?” a Pokémon fan reacted on Reddit. Another user exclaimed, “Honestly, if they gave one to Raichu I would not be remotely surprised if they gave all the Eeveelutions one shared Mega. Could even make it Stellar-type!”

However, not everyone was buying it. Many pointed out Megas only happen with a Pokémon’s final evolution, so the series would break its own rules with Eevee. Plus Eevee has sort of become a second mascot to the franchise next to Pikachu. Still, the post from Nintendo didn’t stop fans from theorizing that Mega Eevee could be coming to the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC.