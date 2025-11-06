Pokémon Legends Z-A Patch Fixed Ranked Battles With Rare Rewards—But Fans Aren’t Happy

A new Pokémon Legends Z-A update has completely overhauled Ranked Battles. The latest patch has made the Z-A Battle Club mode not only substantially easier but also added rare rewards to it. However, are online battles now too easy in PLZA?

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles No Longer Have Penalties

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Legends Z-A first launched, many players complained that Ranked Battles were too difficult. The complaints were specifically centered around unlocking Mega Greninja, which required you to reach Rank K in the online Battle Club mode. The main issue was that you would actually lose points if you got third or fourth place, so some users were struggling to unlock the Kalos Starter’s Mega Stone. However, the PLZA Version 1.0.2 patch has fixed this issue.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Version 1.0.2 patch was released this morning on the Switch 2 and has completely changed Ranked Battles. PLZA players no longer lose points or rank while in the online Battle Club. Game Freak has also listened to feedback and made it easier to unlock Mega Delphox in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battle Season 2. Now you only have to reach Rank S to obtain the Delphoxite Mega Stone. This essentially can be done in two or four matches.

All Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battle Season 2 Changes

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Below are all the changes made to the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2:

Players no longer lose points when getting 3rd and 4th place in Z-A Battle Club.

Greninja Mega Stone Greninjite is now unlocked at Rank Y.

Delphox Mega Stone Delphoxite unlocks at Rank S.

Rare Rewards Now Drop for 1st and 2nd Place Winners at any Rank.

All Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battle Rewards

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The most exciting change made to the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles is the new rewards. Players who manage to get first or second place now have a chance to obtain rare Poké Balls, such as one of the eight Apricorn Balls.

Here are the new rare Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battle rewards and their drop rates courtesy of Anubis (Sibuna_Switch) :

1st Place Rewards

Big Nugget – 11%

– 11% Bottle Cap – 30%

– 30% Gold Bottle Cap – 10%

– 10% Fast Ball – 7%

– 7% Level Ball – 7%

– 7% Lure Ball – 7 %

– 7 % Heavy Ball – 7%

– 7% Love Ball – 7 %

– 7 % Friend Ball – 7%

– 7% Moon Ball – 7%

2nd Place Rewards

Pearl String – 49%

– 49% Bottle Cap – 29%

– 29% Gold Bottle Cap – 1%

– 1% Fast Ball – 1%

– 1% Level Ball – 1%

– 1% Lure Ball – 1%

– 1% Heavy Ball – 1%

– 1% Love Ball – 1%

– 1% Friend Ball – 1%

– 1% Moon Ball – 1%

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A 7% chance to get an Apricorn Ball is a pretty big deal. For starters, getting 1st and 2nd place isn’t as difficult as it sounds in the lower ranks, and Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles are fairly quick to complete. Unfortunately, the actual rewards you get for reaching a new rank in the Battle Club haven’t changed much in this update. So really, the latest patch overhauls the actual online matches themselves.

Are PLZA Ranked Battles Too Easy Now?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Following the release of the Pokémon Legends Z-A 1.0.2 patch, some players have actually been critical of the changes made to Ranked Battles. While users initially complained the Battle Club was too difficult, some now say it’s too easy. “Yeah, it’s disappointing there’s no competitive anymore. Why call it ranked at this point? Should have made a casual and ranked mode if they were gonna deal with the criticism like this,” a disappointed player on X wrote.

Other players were critical of Game Freak locking Mega Stones behind the online mode and claimed it’s forcing “casual” users to play it. “Or maybe they shouldn’t have stuck the Mega Stones as a ranked reward to make all the casuals flock to a competitive battling mode.” But who knows, with how quickly they moved to update Ranked Battles, maybe a future PLZA update will also fix this.