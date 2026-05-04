Pokemon Legends: Z-A – When Does Season 10 End?

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is well underway and players only have a few days left to continue climbing the ranks and working their way towards the seasonal rewards.

When Does Pokemon Legends Z-A Season 10 End?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It’s already been more than six months since Pokemon Legends Z-A released in late 2025, but the game is still going strong. The post-campaign seasons are keeping players engaged and there are lots of exciting rewards up for grabs for trainers who continue to climb the ranks.

Videos by VICE

The current season is already underway and is scheduled to run for the usual three weeks. That means that players have until May 13 at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET to finish out Season 10 activities.

Once Season 10 is finished, Season 11 should kick off on May 13 at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET. The upcoming season is scheduled to bring new battles, promotion, and season rewards. There will likely also be new Mega Evolutions.

The seasonal metagame is likely also going to shift around a bit when Season 11 arrives. There haven’t been any official announcements yet about seasonal restrictions or themes, but those details will likely arrive soon.

What Are The Pokemon Legends Z-A Season 10 Rewards?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Once Season 10 ends, players can claim their seasonal rewards. To do so, players just need to press X to access the Main Menu in Legends Z-A and select Link Play/Select Ranked Battles.

Here is the full breakdown of rewards by rank for Season 10:

Finishing at Rank A Gold Bottle Cap ×3 Bottle Cap ×5 Seed of Mastery ×3 Big Nugget ×1

Finishing at Rank B to Rank E Gold Bottle Cap ×2 Bottle Cap ×3 Seed of Mastery ×2 Nugget ×2

Finishing at Rank F to Rank I Gold Bottle Cap ×1 Bottle Cap ×2 Seed of Mastery ×1 Nugget ×2

Finishing at Rank J to Rank M Bottle Cap ×1 Seed of Mastery ×1 Nugget ×2

Finishing at Rank N to Rank R Seed of Mastery ×1 Nugget ×1

Finishing at Rank S or Below Nugget ×1



That should be just about everything players need to know about the upcoming seasonal rotation. There will be more details about the Season 11 Mega Evolutions and rewards revealed in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Pokemon news and updates.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.