Pokémon Pokopia All Hide-and-Sneak Event Rewards

Pokémon Pokopia‘s latest limited-time event is now live and there’s a long list of rewards that players can unlock by playing Hide-and-Sneak with Zorua.

All Pokémon Pokopia Hide-and-Sneak Rewards and Prizes

The Pokémon Pokopia Hide-and-Sneak event officially kicked off over the weekend on July 19 and players have until Monday, July 27 at 4:59am local time to enjoy the festivities. During the event, players can find Zorua outside of the Pokemon Center to kick off the quest.

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In order to win the game and unlock prizes, players have to successfully sneak up to the Pokemon Center’s PC without being noticed. The faster players reach the PC, the better the prize.

In order to successfully get to the PC in time and avoid the seekers, players need to make use of the Camouflage transformation. When players use the skill, they can transform into a nearby object and stay stealthy. They’ll still need to avoid suspicious seekers and try to go unnoticed until they reach the destination.

Here is a full list of the rewards available:

Lumber

Leppa Berries

Honey

Large Lost Relics

Hide-and-Sneak Trophy

Rainbow Feathers

Silver Feathers

Star Piece

Pokémetal

Rare Pokémetal

The top prize is unlocked by completing the challenge in under 20 seconds. Players who complete a run within that timeframe will automatically unlock all of the prizes.

Players can make as many attempts as they’d like, so there’s still lots of time to master the game and unlock all the prizes. The best runs are usually completed when the player spawns behind the Pokemon Center, so keep trying until you get that starting point advantage.

At this point, there have not been any hints about what the next Pokopia limited-time event will be, but there is a lot of excitement in store for the game in the coming months. The Bubbly Basin DLC and the free update that adds the Dive ability will be launching in August, so hopefully there will be some underwater-themed events for players to take part in throughout the late summer.

There is still no exact release date for part 1 of the paid DLC content, but it is expected sometime in August. Part 2 is tentatively scheduled for late 2026 and the final part will release sometime in 2027.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon Pokopia news and updates.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.