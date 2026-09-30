Pokémon Pokopia Announces Date and Details For In-Game Halloween Event

Pokémon Pokopia is preparing to launch a spooky season limited-time event for players to enjoy.

Pumpkaboo’s Candy Collection Event

Pokémon Pokopia quickly became a system-seller and one of the most popular Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles when it launched earlier this year and tons of players are still exploring its world and optimizing their Pokemon habitats in each different region.

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The first major DLC content recently arrived and delivered underwater exploration to the game, but there have also been multiple limited-time events for players to enjoy. The next upcoming event was just confirmed and will kick off in a few weeks.

The upcoming event hasn’t been officially revealed on the American Pokopia site yet, but all the details are live on the Japanese version of the site.

The upcoming event runs from Saturday, October 17th at 5:00am through Sunday, November 1st at 4:59am.

Players can join the event and become friends with Pumpkaboo. Additionally, by collecting the special item “Pumpkin Candy” that can be obtained during the event period, they can exchange it for furniture and other items themed after a midnight festival.

Furthermore, by creating a habitat with the items you’ve exchanged, you can even become friends with Pumpkaboo.

Here is how players can dive into the fun when it kicks off:

Talk to Pumpkaboo! – Listen to Pumpkaboo’s request near the Pokémon Center and become friends!

– Listen to Pumpkaboo’s request near the Pokémon Center and become friends! Let’s collect “Pumpkin Candy”! – Transform into furniture or other items that Pokémon like, and surprise them when they get close! You will receive a “pumpkin candy”.

– Transform into furniture or other items that Pokémon like, and surprise them when they get close! You will receive a “pumpkin candy”. Exchange items at the Pokémon Center! – You can exchange the collected “pumpkin candies” for special furniture and other items.

– You can exchange the collected “pumpkin candies” for special furniture and other items. Let’s create a habitat for Pumpkaboo! – If you use the items you’ve exchanged to create a habitat for Pumpkaboo, you can become friends with it!

Once the event is live, players will need to ensure they are updated to the latest version of the game to participate. Additionally, this event will not occur on “Cloud Island” or “Bubbling Seabed Town”.

Pokémon you befriend during this event will remain in town even after the event ends.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon Pokopia news and updates.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.