Pokémon Pokopia Announces Its Next Event (And It’s Happening Soon)

Pokémon Pokopia players will have the chance to participate in another event this coming weekend and earn some exciting rewards and prizes.

Bulbasaur’s Jump Rope Contest Details

Now that many Pokémon Pokopia players have powered through a lot of the game’s launch content and made serious progress towards their complete Pokedex, it’s time to see how well the cozy game can maintain and engage its audience through special events and updates going forward.

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Pokopia is a system seller and was an instant hit for Nintendo and the game is aiming to keep its players hooked as long as possible. The next upcoming event kicks off this weekend and will try to entice players to participate with some special rewards.

The next in-game event, Bulbasaur’s Jump Rope Contest, will run from Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 4:59 a.m. local time.

During the event period, players can participate in a jump rope contest by talking to Bulbasaur in front of the Pokémon Center. Participants receive prizes based on how many consecutive jumps they perform, so keep jumping and aim for a new record. At this point, the exact list of prizes hasn’t been shared, but one of the promotional images does showcase a trophy.

The event also offers the chance to interact with friends in the game and other players around the world. In another player’s world, both the host and guests can participate in the jump rope contest, including those playing in spectator mode. The highest number of jumps recorded by any participating player will become that world’s high score, but only the host will receive prizes.

On a Cloud Island, all players on the island can participate in the jump rope contest during the event. The highest number of jumps recorded by any participating player will become the Cloud Island’s high score, and only the player who set that high score will receive prizes.

Players should take note that there is a pre-requisite to participate in the event. The event will only be available to players who have already finished the “Yawn up a storm!” request in Withered Wasteland.

That should be just about everything players need to know to prepare for the upcoming event. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Pokémon Pokopia news, updates, and guides.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.