All 50 New Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC

The Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC adds 50 new Pokémon for players to discover, including Starmie, Kingdra, Feraligatr, and Manaphy. Here is the full Pokopia DLC Pokédex and every new Pokémon you can add to your habitats.

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Adds 50 New Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

After months of anticipation, the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin finally launched last night. The new expansion adds underwater maps and gives players the ability to dive into the ocean. However, the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC also adds 50 new Pokémon to the game for you to collect.

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Unfortunately, the expansion doesn’t add any Legendary Pokémon and mostly features basic Pokémon and their evolutions. However, Bubbly Basin does include the popular Mythical Water-type Pokémon Manaphy from the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games. Phione is also included in the DLC Pokédex.

For your convenience, here is the full list of all 50 new Pokémon included in the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC:

Full Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Pokédex

# Pokémon 001 Shellder 002 Cloyster 003 Horsea 004 Seadra 005 Kingdra 006 Staryu 007 Starmie 008 Totodile 009 Croconaw 010 Feraligatr 011 Chinchou 012 Lanturn 013 Corsola 014 Mudkip 015 Marshtomp 016 Swampert 017 Carvanha 018 Sharpedo 019 Barboach 020 Whiscash 021 Corphish 022 Crawdaunt 023 Luvdisc 024 Buizel 025 Floatzel 026 Finneon 027 Lumineon 028 Frillish 029 Jellicent 030 Alomomola 031 Stunfisk 032 Inkay 033 Malamar 034 Popplio 035 Brionne 036 Primarina 037 Mareanie 038 Toxapex 039 Wimpod 040 Golisopod 041 Bruxish 042 Dhelmise 043 Chewtle 044 Drednaw 045 Pincurchin 046 Wiglett 047 Wugtrio 048 Veluza 049 Phione 050 Manaphy

Pokémon Pokopia Patch Notes

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Bubbly Basin DLC also launched alongside the Pokémon Pokopia Version 2.0.0 update. The massive patch adds underwater exploration, new building options, additional emotes, gameplay improvements, and dozens of bug fixes.

Here are the full Pokémon Pokopia Version 2.0.0 patch notes:

New Features

Screenshot: Nintendo

Added the move Dive, allowing players to move freely underwater.

The Build specialty can now be used to build houses underwater.

Added new items such as the portal pod and safe. Recipes can be purchased after increasing Palette Town’s environment level.

Added the new pattern, dynamic Ditto print. It can be obtained by talking to Smearguru after acquiring the diploma.

Added two new emotes: Lie Down and Ready, Set, Go! They can be obtained in Bleak Beach and on Dream Islands.

Added five new hair colors: orange, light pink, yellow-green, blue-green, and brown.

Added a function to move items in bulk between the storage box and bag.

Added a function to delete items placed inside objects such as the garbage bin.

Added the ability to fine-tune depth placement when placing windows, doors, and similar items.

Added an option in Settings to hide the confirmation message shown when canceling Magnet Rise.

Added an option in Settings allowing movement while the move wheel is open.

Added motion-sickness reduction settings for the camera.

The following items can now be painted: stylish stool, handrail, metal chain, workbench, vending machine, bike, bookcase, Pokémon Center counter, arrow sign, and rope.

Gameplay Improvements

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Even if a Pokémon’s habitat is destroyed, it will move back in if the same habitat is rebuilt within a certain area.

Pokémon that are sad because furniture was removed will now notice more quickly when the same furniture is replaced.

Pokémon that taught you an emote will now respond with the same emote when you use it.

If a Pokémon being searched for in the Pokédex is in another town, you can now travel to that town using Return Home.

Reduced ordinary conversation indicators so that special Pokémon conversations and requests directed at Ditto stand out more clearly.

Lost relics can now be appraised in batches of up to 10 at a time.

Paint, Gather Honey, and Collect can now be performed multiple times in the same interaction.

During crafting, materials in the storage box next to the workbench will be consumed before materials in the bag.

Increased the placement limit for power generators, excluding furnaces, from 64 to 128.

Increased the number of different photos that can be displayed in a town from 10 to 40.

When sucking up liquid, a short press of the move button to hold liquids in Ditto’s mouth will allow liquid to be held in their mouth without removing it from the environment.

When releasing stored water, adjusted water levels now automatically match nearby water levels.

Smearguru can now learn patterns from photos stored in References.

Improved visibility of the target item when painting with paint balloons.

Increased the amount of treasure discoverable with the Dowsing Machine on Dream Islands.

Pokémon companions can now follow you while moving with Surf, Glide, Rollout, or Magnet Rise.

Inhaling items and opening the bag are now possible while rolling using Rollout.

Rollout can now destroy certain natural objects such as large boulders.

Surf can now be activated on land by pressing the Surf button while holding the focus button.

Improved activation conditions for Surf and Waterfall so they occur more smoothly.

Leafage can now be used on farm soil to revert it to a normal soil block.

Strength can now be used underwater.

Added an All tab to both the Pokédex and Habitat Dex.

During construction, any Pokémon not assigned to the Build role in a building project can now help with cooking.

Prevented treasures in Sparkling Skylands from appearing when using the Dowsing Machine in locations where breaking terrain would cause them to fall.

Improved messaging when there are insufficient materials for copying items using the 3D Printer.

Items can now be placed on top of square plants.

Hide-and-sneak can now be canceled midway.

Adjusted in-game event notifications shown at startup so they are displayed only during specific remaining-day periods.

Certain roof items now block water.

Increased output when crafting curved eaves to 10.

Tidal Bell and Clear Bell can now be triggered using laser sensors and switches.

Adjusted sound effects for the camping chair and sleeping bag.

Improved performance for certain rendering processes.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC adds a pretty substantial selection of Water-type Pokémon to the game. While the lack of major Legendaries is a little disappointing, being able to add popular characters such as Kingdra, Feraligatr, Swampert, and Manaphy to your habitats is still exciting. Combined with the new underwater maps and Dive mechanic, the free expansion gives players plenty of reasons to jump back into Pokopia.