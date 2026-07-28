Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The Pokémon Pokopia DLC release date has reportedly leaked ahead of an official announcement. According to insiders, the Bubbly Basin expansion will launch in just over a week, bringing a new underwater town, Pokémon, outfits, furniture, and more to the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC was , Nintendo surprisingly didn’t give us an exact release date. Instead, the expansion was given a vague “sometime in August 2026” launch window. However, according to several insiders, the DLC’s release date has now leaked, and it’s coming sooner than many expected.

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A new leak claims that the Pokémon Pokopia DLC release date is Wednesday, August 5, 2026. If you are doing the quick math, that is just eight days away as of the time of writing! So, Pokémon Pokopia fans could be diving into a lot of new content in just a little over a week from now.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

It should be pointed out that The Pokémon Company has not officially confirmed this date. While many Pokémon leaks tend to be legitimate, I would still take this one with a grain of salt. Although, if it is accurate, we will likely get the launch date announced very soon. Typically, leaks like this are sourced from marketing material released ahead of schedule

Everything Included in the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Bubbly Basin expansion will add an entirely new underwater town for players to explore, develop, and customize. Here are all the features currently confirmed for the Pokémon Pokopia DLC:

A new underwater town called Bubbly Basin

A new underwater area to explore

New Pokémon to meet, including Mudkip, Popplio, and Corphish

New furniture and decorations

New outfits for Ditto

The ability to develop and rebuild Bubbly Basin

Underwater grass planting

Underwater construction and structure building

The ability to create and customize your own underwater town

The Dive move required to reach and explore Bubbly Basin will be added through a free update rather than the paid DLC. Players must learn Dive and complete the “Raise the environment level!” request in Bleak Beach before they can access Bubbly Basin’s underwater gate.

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For now, fans should treat the August 5 release date as a rumor until Nintendo or The Pokémon Company confirms it. However, with the Bubbly Basin DLC already scheduled to launch sometime in August, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for an official announcement.

If the leak is accurate, North American players could begin exploring the new underwater town as early as August 4 if it launches on Japan UTC time. Either way, Pokémon Pokopia fans should start completing the required Bleak Beach request now so they are ready to Dive into Bubbly Basin as soon as its underwater gate opens.