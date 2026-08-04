Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Time Explained

The Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC release date is almost here, with the expansion officially launching on August 5. However, players in North America may actually get access to the Pokopia DLC update early due to its expected worldwide launch schedule. Here is when Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin is expected to release in every major region on Switch 2.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC release date is Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Unlike most major Switch 2 games, however, Pokémon expansions tend to launch worldwide based on Japan time. For example, the Pokémon Legends Z-A launched a day earlier for North American players than the date listed on the Nintendo eShop.

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Because of this, the Pokémon Pokopia DLC is expected to release on Tuesday, August 4, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET for most North American players. However, since this is a worldwide release, it can be confusing trying to figure out exactly when the new Pokopia Update will become available in each time zone.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table showing when the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC is expected to go live in every major region.

When Does the Pokémon Pokopia DLC Come Out?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Times

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) August 4 5:00 PM PDT Mountain Time (MT) August 4 6:00 PM MDT Central Time (CT) August 4 7:00 PM CDT Eastern Time (ET) August 4 8:00 PM EDT Brazil (BRT) August 4 9:00 PM BRT United Kingdom (BST) August 5 1:00 AM BST Central Europe (CEST) August 5 2:00 AM CEST South Africa (SAST) August 5 2:00 AM SAST India (IST) August 5 5:30 AM IST Singapore (SGT) August 5 8:00 AM SGT Philippines (PHT) August 5 8:00 AM PHT Hong Kong (HKT) August 5 8:00 AM HKT China (CST) August 5 8:00 AM CST South Korea (KST) August 5 9:00 AM KST Japan (JST) August 5 9:00 AM JST Australia (AEST) August 5 10:00 AM AEST New Zealand (NZST) August 5 12:00 PM NZST

Note: These launch times are based on the 9:00 AM JST release schedule commonly used for previous Pokémon DLC and major game updates. The Pokémon Company has not officially announced a release time for Pokémon Pokopia: Bubbly Basin, so these times should be treated as estimates until confirmed.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While the Pokémon Pokopia DLC officially has an August 5 release date, players in North America will likely be able to start playing on the evening of August 4. This does not technically mean the expansion is releasing early, as the earlier date is simply due to time-zone differences with Japan.

It should again be noted that an exact launch time for the Pokopia update has not been confirmed. We will update this guide if The Pokémon Company announces a different release schedule for the Bubbly Basin DLC before it goes live.