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Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Time Explained

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin launches August 5. Here is its expected DLC release time for every major region on Switch 2.

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The Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC release date is almost here, with the expansion officially launching on August 5. However, players in North America may actually get access to the Pokopia DLC update early due to its expected worldwide launch schedule. Here is when Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin is expected to release in every major region on Switch 2.

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Date and Time

Pokemon Pokopia Bubbly Basin Expansion
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC release date is Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Unlike most major Switch 2 games, however, Pokémon expansions tend to launch worldwide based on Japan time. For example, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC launched a day earlier for North American players than the date listed on the Nintendo eShop.

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Because of this, the Pokémon Pokopia DLC is expected to release on Tuesday, August 4, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET for most North American players. However, since this is a worldwide release, it can be confusing trying to figure out exactly when the new Pokopia Update will become available in each time zone.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table showing when the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC is expected to go live in every major region.

When Does the Pokémon Pokopia DLC Come Out?

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Date
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC Release Times

RegionDateTime
Pacific Time (PT)August 45:00 PM PDT
Mountain Time (MT)August 46:00 PM MDT
Central Time (CT)August 47:00 PM CDT
Eastern Time (ET)August 48:00 PM EDT
Brazil (BRT)August 49:00 PM BRT
United Kingdom (BST)August 51:00 AM BST
Central Europe (CEST)August 52:00 AM CEST
South Africa (SAST)August 52:00 AM SAST
India (IST)August 55:30 AM IST
Singapore (SGT)August 58:00 AM SGT
Philippines (PHT)August 58:00 AM PHT
Hong Kong (HKT)August 58:00 AM HKT
China (CST)August 58:00 AM CST
South Korea (KST)August 59:00 AM KST
Japan (JST)August 59:00 AM JST
Australia (AEST)August 510:00 AM AEST
New Zealand (NZST)August 512:00 PM NZST

Note: These launch times are based on the 9:00 AM JST release schedule commonly used for previous Pokémon DLC and major game updates. The Pokémon Company has not officially announced a release time for Pokémon Pokopia: Bubbly Basin, so these times should be treated as estimates until confirmed.

Can You Play Pokopia Update Bubbly Basin Early?

Pokopia Update August 5
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While the Pokémon Pokopia DLC officially has an August 5 release date, players in North America will likely be able to start playing on the evening of August 4. This does not technically mean the expansion is releasing early, as the earlier date is simply due to time-zone differences with Japan.

It should again be noted that an exact launch time for the Pokopia update has not been confirmed. We will update this guide if The Pokémon Company announces a different release schedule for the Bubbly Basin DLC before it goes live.

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