Pokémon Pokopia DLC 2 Announced – New Pokémon and Accessories Revealed

The Pokémon Company has revealed Pokémon Pokopia DLC 2 during today’s Nintendo Direct. The new Expansion Pass update will add more Pokémon and introduce a new accessories feature. Here is everything confirmed for the next Pokémon Pokopia DLC.

Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Part 2 Revealed

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

During the September 9 Nintendo Direct, The Pokémon Company gave players their first look at Part 2 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass. The upcoming DLC will introduce new ways to customize Pokémon, alongside several new Pokémon to discover.

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The biggest addition is a new accessories feature that allows players to equip Pokémon with cosmetic items. One example shown during the presentation featured Squirtle wearing sunglasses. However, it is currently unclear how many accessories will be available or whether every Pokémon can wear them.

At the time of writing, the Pokémon Pokopia DLC 2 does not have an official name. Part 1 for the Expansion Pass for example, was called Bubbly Basin. While the new DLC largely seems to be centered around accessories, its also adding several new Pokémonto the game as well.

All New Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia DLC 2

The Nintendo Direct trailer also confirmed three new Pokémon coming in DLC 2:

Skitty

Doduo

Braixen

Additional Pokémon may be revealed closer to the DLC’s release. For now, these are the three newcomers officially confirmed for Part 2 of the Expansion Pass.

When Does Pokémon Pokopia DLC 2 Release?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Pokopia DLC 2 is currently scheduled to release in late 2026. However, The Pokémon Company has not announced an exact launch date yet.

Part 2 is included with the paid Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass, meaning players who already purchased it will receive the new content when it becomes available. The pass also includes Part 1: Bubbly Basin and the upcoming Part 3 expansion, which will add another town in 2027.

More details about the accessories system, additional Pokémon, and the DLC 2 release date should be announced in the coming months.