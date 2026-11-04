Pokémon Pokopia DLC Dazzling Decorations Release Date and Features Revealed

The Pokémon Pokopia DLC Dazzling Decorations releases on December 9, 2026. The second part of the Expansion Pass introduces accessories that let players customize how Ditto and other Pokémon look. It will also add new Pokémon to the game. Here is what to expect from the expansion and how to access it.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Pokopia DLC Dazzling Decorations release date is Wednesday, December 9, 2026. The expansion is Part 2 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass and will be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by VICE

If you already own the Expansion Pass, Dazzling Decorations is included with your purchase. However, you will also need to download the Pokémon Pokopia Version 3.0.0 update and complete certain requests before accessing the new content.

Here is a breakdown of the Pokopia DLC Dazzling Decorations release date and requirements:

Detail Information DLC name Dazzling Decorations Release date December 9, 2026 Platform Nintendo Switch 2 Expansion required Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Required update Version 3.0.0 Required progress Complete the main requests in Withered Wastelands and Drifloon’s “Find the Doll!” request

Pokémon Pokopia DLC Dazzling Decorations Features Explained

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The biggest feature in Dazzling Decorations is the new Pokémon customization system. If you have been wanting to give the residents of your town a different look, the Pokémon Pokopia DLC will introduce various accessories for Ditto and other Pokémon.

Previously revealed accessories include sunglasses, bow ties, and a Sylveon ribbon that Ditto can wear to match the Fairy-type Pokémon. The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that Part 2 will add new Pokémon and furniture alongside the accessories.

Here are the Pokémon Pokopia DLC features revealed so far:

Pokémon accessories: Customize Ditto and other Pokémon with a selection of wearable items.

Customize Ditto and other Pokémon with a selection of wearable items. Additional Pokémon: Discover new Pokémon being added in Dazzling Decorations.

Discover new Pokémon being added in Dazzling Decorations. New furniture: Get more options for decorating your town.

For players who have already spent hours decorating their towns, the accessories will give you another way to personalize the experience. You will now be able to change your Pokémon’s appearance to go along with the surroundings you have created for them.

How to Access the Pokémon Pokopia Dazzling Decorations DLC

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

To access the Pokémon Pokopia Dazzling Decorations DLC, you need to own the base game and its Expansion Pass. You must also download the Version 3.0.0 update and meet the expansion’s progress requirements.

Specifically, players need to complete the main requests in Withered Wastelands and finish Drifloon’s “Find the Doll!” request. If you are still early in your adventure, those are the objectives to focus on before the expansion launches.

Once you have met those requirements, you will be ready for Dazzling Decorations when the Pokémon Pokopia DLC arrives on December 9.