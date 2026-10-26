Pokémon Pokopia DLC Leak Reveals 24 New Pokémon

Dataminers have revealed the next 24 Pokémon reportedly coming to Pokémon Pokopia. According to a recent leak, the cozy Switch 2 title will be getting a handful of new characters for players to add to their islands in future DLC.

24 New Pokémon Coming to Pokémon Pokopia DLC

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A recent Pokémon Pokopia datamine has revealed 24 new Pokémon reportedly being added to the game. According to a leak that surfaced on X, upcoming DLC will be adding fan favorites such as Gen 1’s Butterfree and the Alcremie line from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Videos by VICE

According to dataminers, the upcoming Pokémon will be a part of future Pokémon Pokopia DLC. However, they haven’t stated which part of the Pokopia expansion pass will include the new batch of characters.

Pokémon Pokopia Datamine



The following Pokémon are coming in the DLC



#10: Caterpie

#11: Metapod

#12: Butterfree

#84: Doduo

#85: Dodrio

#209: Snubbull

#210: Granbull

#225: Delibird

#300: Skitty

#301: Delcatty

#387: Turtwig

#388: Grotle

#389: Torterra

#488: Cresselia

#548:… — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 25, 2026

For your convenience, here is the full list of new rumored Pokémon reportedly being added to Pokémon Pokopia in future DLC:

Pokémon Generation #10: Caterpie Gen 1 #11: Metapod Gen 1 #12: Butterfree Gen 1 #84: Doduo Gen 1 #85: Dodrio Gen 1 #209: Snubbull Gen 2 #210: Granbull Gen 2 #225: Delibird Gen 2 #300: Skitty Gen 3 #301: Delcatty Gen 3 #387: Turtwig Gen 4 #388: Grotle Gen 4 #389: Torterra Gen 4 #488: Cresselia Gen 4 #548: Petilil Gen 5 #549: Lilligant Gen 5 #653: Fennekin Gen 6 #654: Braixen Gen 6 #655: Delphox Gen 6 #684: Swirlix Gen 6 #685: Slurpuff Gen 6 #868: Milcery Gen 8 #869: Alcremie Gen 8 #1011: Dipplin Gen 9

When Are the New Pokémon Coming to Pokémon Pokopia?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

To be clear, none of the above Pokémon have been officially confirmed as coming to Pokémon Pokopia by Game Freak. While dataminers have uncovered the list, we still need an official announcement to confirm when these characters will arrive.

That said, the new Pokémon could be featured in the “Accessories & More Pokémon” DLC, which has a “late 2026” release window. However, there is also Pokopia DLC scheduled for 2027. So the Pokémon on the leaked list could be coming to the game very soon or sometime next year.



