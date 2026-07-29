Pokemon Pokopia DLC Release Date and New Feature Officially Confirmed

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Pokemon Pokopia is finally ready to officially confirm the Expansion Pass paid DLC Part 1: Bubbly Basin release date.

Pokemon Pokopia Bubbly Basin Arrives August 5

Take a deep breath and unwind as we go on a deep dive into the underwater town of Bubbly Basin. 🫧🤿 The #PokemonPokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC Part 1: Bubbly Basin releases August 5, 2026. pic.twitter.com/iJPgzteM0P — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 29, 2026

Pokemon Pokopia announced the upcoming Expansion Pass earlier this summer and it is finally almost time for players to dive in to the first part of the expansion content. Part 1 of the Expansion Pass, Bubbly Basin is releasing on August 5, 2026.

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When Bubbly Basin arrives on August 5, players will gain access to the Dive ability and begin exploring underwater areas on the map. The Dive ability gives players the power to put a bubble around Ditto’s head so that they can safely explore underwater without running out of air.

“Use the move Dive—an underwater exploration ability added in a free software update to the Pokémon Pokopia game—to visit the aquatic area of Bubbly Basin in Part One of the three-part Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC!”

To access Bubbly Basin’s underwater gate, players must first learn Dive and complete the important request “Raise the environment level!” in Bleak Beach. Once these two tasks are complete, players will be able to visit the underwater gate, assuming they’ve purchased the Expansion Pass.

The Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass is $34.99 in the Nintendo Shop and will give players access to all three parts of the DLC content as they release in the coming months.

“Expand your world with more areas to explore, Pokémon to meet, and items to decorate your homes with! The additional content from the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC* will be released in three parts, but one purchase gets you access to everything.”

Expansion Pass Part 2 and PArt 3 Release WIndows

Screenshot: Nintendo

Exact release dates for the rest of the Expansion Pass have not been confirmed yet, but here is everything we know so far:

Part 2: Accessories debut. A new town will be added. Available late 2026.

Accessories debut. A new town will be added. Available late 2026. Part 3: Additional new town. Available 2027.

Hopefully we will learn more about Part 2 early this fall, after Bubbly Basin’s launch is complete. It will be very interesting to see what Accessories bring to the game and what the new town’s theme will be.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon Pokopia news and updates once the Bubbly Basin DLC arrives.

Pokemon Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.