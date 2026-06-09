Pokémon Pokopia DLC Release Date Announced and Is Free

Pokémon Pokopia DLC was revealed at the June Nintendo Direct. The cozy life-sim will get free DLC and a paid expansion pass. The expansion will feature new Pokémon to recruit and an underwater map region for players to explore. Here is what we know about the Pokémon Pokopia DLC release date.

Screenshot: Nintendo

While most Pokémon announcements typically happen during Pokémon Directs, Game Freak surprised players by revealing the Pokémon Pokopia DLC during the June 9th Nintendo Direct. The new expansion adds additional content to the hit cozy social-sim builder game which released earlier this year on the Switch 2.

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The Pokémon Pokopia DLC release date is August 26, 2026. The new content update was also revealed with a new gameplay trailer. One of the expansion’s biggest features is the new “Dive” ability which lets players travel underwater. Perhaps this is a nod to the upcoming Pokémon Winds and Waves games that will also feature this mechanic?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Interestingly, the Pokémon Pokopia DLC is being split into a free update and a paid expansion pass. It appears the free DLC largely just add the ability to swim under existing water locations in the game. For the bigger updates, players will have to pay for an expansion pass.

Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass PAID DLC Also Launching in August 2026

Screenshot: Nintendo

While Nintendo revealed that the underwater diving Pokémon Pokopia DLC will be free, the main expansion will actually cost money. Based on the reveal, it appears the new city region map and additional Pokémon will be locked behind this expansion pass.

The new town being added in the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion pass is called “Bubbly Basin” and includes new furniture and outfits to unlock. Some of the new Pokémon included in the expansion pass are Popplio, Mudkip, and Corphish.

The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion will also launch in August 2026. The pass is going to be released in three parts as well:

Part 1: Bubbly Basin – August 2026

Bubbly Basin – August 2026 Part 2: Late 2026

Late 2026 Part 3: 2026

At the time of writing we don’t know what the other expansion updates will include in terms of towns and additional Pokémon. However, the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass will go up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop starting later today (June 9th). All three updates will be included in a single bundle pass.