Pokémon Pokopia New Mystery Gift Code and Item Rewards

Pokémon Pokopia is still going strong months after its launch and dedicated players who are still exploring the cozy game and its DLC can now cash in a new Mystery Gift code for some new free items.

Mystery Gift Code Delivers Resort Furniture to Pokopia

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Pokopia players can now celebrate the start of a new gift distribution cycle. According to Serebii, the new gift package was recently announced in a newsletter sent to players of Pokémom Pokopia in North America.

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The new collection of free items is all themed around resort furniture and includes a Resort sofa, Resort table, Resort hammock, Resort stool and a Twisted Potted Plant.

Players who want to add the new items to their collection can do so by using the code: D1VE1NTHESEA.

This Mystery Gift code should work from now through February 29, 2028. That gives players plenty of time to login, enter the code, and claim their resort furniture-themed items.

In order to claim a gift in Pokopia, players can follow these steps:

Start Pokémon Pokopia from the HOME Menu.

Press the A Button on the title screen.

Walk to the PC in your town and press the A Button to check it.

Select Get Items.

Select Mystery Gifts.

The first Pokopia DLC, Bubbly Basin, arrived in August and players have been exploring and building underwater since that major update. More content is scheduled to arrive in late 2026 with the new accessories and clothing options. Then, the third part of the Expansion Pass DLC will arrive in 2027 with a whole new town to explore and rebuild.

“Expand your world with more areas to explore, Pokémon to meet, and items to decorate your homes with! The additional content from the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC* will be released in three parts, but one purchase gets you access to everything.”

The full Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass is a $34.99 add-on to the base game.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon and Pokémon Pokopia news and updates.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.