Pokémon Pokopia Players Discover Trick to Access Events Early

Pokémon Pokopia players have discovered a new trick that lets you access in-game special events at any time. The time-traveling method will even let you unlock the first Pokopia event centered around Hoppip right now.

How to Access Pokémon Pokopia Events Early

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

On the eve of its launch, Game Freak announced the first Pokémon Pokopia event will happen on March 9. Players were initially worried about the feature, as they believed it would introduce ‘FOMO’ in the cozy life-sim. However, it turns out those fears were unwarranted, as you can apparently access these limited-time events anytime you want.

Pokémon Pokopia players discovered that if you change the internal clock on your Nintendo Switch 2 console, it will actually let you access the event instantly. This shouldn’t be too surprising, as Pokopia has a 24-hour clock based on real-world time. Animal Crossing fans will also be very familiar with this ‘time-traveling’ method.

To give you an example of how to do this, here is how to access the Pokémon Pokopia More Spores for Hoppip event right now:

Pokémon Pokopia Time Travel Trick (Step-by-Step Guide)

Step 1: Click the Home Button on your Nintendo Switch 2

Click the Home Button on your Nintendo Switch 2 Step 2: Click “System Settings” and then scroll all the way to the bottom of the page to access the “System” tab.

Click “System Settings” and then scroll all the way to the bottom of the page to access the “System” tab. Step 3: While in “System” click on the “Date and Time” option.

While in “System” click on the “Date and Time” option. Step 4: Turn off “Synchronize Clock Using the Internet”

Turn off “Synchronize Clock Using the Internet” Step 5: Click “Current Date and Time” and then set it to: “March 9th at 1pm or March 10 at any time.”

Click “Current Date and Time” and then set it to: “March 9th at 1pm or March 10 at any time.” Step 6: Boot up Pokémon Pokopia with the event now live.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Pokopia More Spores for Hoppip Event Details

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As mentioned above, the More Spores for Hoppip Pokémon Pokopia event is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, March 9, 2026. According to Game Freak the event actually goes live at 1:00 p.m PT and runs until Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 12:59 p.m. PDT.

Here is what is included in the first Pokémon Pokopia event:

Adds Cotton to the game which lets you befriend Hoppip.

You can also befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff.

Cotton can be exchanged for new items that let you make unique environments to house Hoppip, Skiploom and Jumpluff.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It should be pointed out that we don’t know if Pokémon Pokopia events will stay in your game forever. The only thing verified is that once an event has been updated into the game’s files, you can access it early or anytime you want by changing your time.

However, it is possible that the Hoppip event will eventually be removed from the life-sim. After all, The Pokémon Company is called it “limited” in their announcement and press releases. Regardless, this nifty Pokopia time travel trick gives players more flexibility to not to miss it.