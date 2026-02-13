Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex Size Leaked by Demo and It’s Massive

The Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex size was accidentally leaked by a recent press demo. According to the hands-on preview, the cozy life-sim game will feature hundreds of Pokémon for you to add to your habitats.

Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex Will Feature Around 300 Pokémon

When Pokémon Pokopia was announced in 2025, many fans were unsure of just how big the title was going to be. However, recent previews of the game have been extremely positive, with many critics already calling it the “best Pokémon spin-off” in years. More importantly, though, the Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex size has seemingly just been leaked by a demo of the game.

According to a screenshot of the game’s demo station that made its way online, the Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex will have around 300 Pokémon. We don’t actually know the exact number, because the image shows an Espeon as being No. 284 in its Pokédex entry.

However, in recent years Game Freak tends to round up the total number, so it should at least be 300 Pokémon. For example, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Gen 9 both had 400 entries on the dot (before DLC). The Pokopia Pokedex could even have more than 300! Either way, it confirms that it will at least have 284 entries, which is massive for a spin-off title.

Why the Pokédex Size Matters

Regardless of the exact Pokédex total, this latest leak gives us an idea of just how big Pokémon Pokopia is going to be in terms of the Pokémon you can encounter. This is also interesting, since the game’s main mechanic is having Ditto learn new abilities from other ‘mon you attract to your habitat.

Obviously, there will be repeat abilities, as some Pokémon have the same moves. Still, that’s a lot of potential mechanics for players to unlock given the large roster of Pokémon! Finally, it also means fans will be able to build up their villages with a wide variety of Pokémon from different generations.

All Pokémon Confirmed in Pokémon Pokopia So Far

As with most Pokémon games, we actually have a decent idea of which characters are in the game from trailers and press images. In fact, there are already 94 Pokémon that have been revealed. However, I thought it would be fun to compile every Pokémon we know about into a simple list below.

All Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex Entries Revealed

Why This Could Be Game Freak’s Biggest Spin-Off in Years

With 94 Pokémon already known about so far, that means there are around 206 characters that have yet to be revealed. With recent Pokémon Pokopia previews being glowingly positive, and this leak revealing its massive Pokédex size, I think this could be one of Game Freak’s biggest games in years.

Only time will tell whether this one ends up selling as well as main gen titles on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, with Animal Crossing still missing in action, I really believe Pokopia has a good chance of being one of the year’s biggest sleeper hits.