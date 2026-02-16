Pokémon Pokopia Reveals Online Minecraft-Style Multiplayer

In a new interview, it was revealed that Pokémon Pokopia will have a multiplayer Minecraft mode. However, unlike previous Pokémon games, this new online feature will use cloud-based worlds hosted on servers that can be visited any time.

Pokémon Pokopia Online Multiplayer Explained

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In a recent interview with Famitsu magazine, the developers of Pokémon Pokopia revealed new details about the life-sim’s multiplayer mode. While players will be able to visit other users’ towns, there is actually a co-op Minecraft mode as well. In the new feature, multiple players will be able to build a “blank town” together.

“Another unique system in this game is ‘Cloud Island.’ This allows everyone to develop the island together, but even if the host (island owner) isn’t playing, everyone can join in and play. Even if you can’t find time to play together, you can cooperate and develop the island little by little when you have free time.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

What’s important here is the “cloud” feature. Like Minecraft, players will be able to create a new island together that they can visit anytime. And as the interview states, you will even be able to travel to this co-op town even when the host isn’t online. This is a substantially deeper multiplayer mode than what was initially expected. However, the Pokémon Pokopia feature does have some limitations.

Pokémon Pokopia Multiplayer Limitations

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Pokopia online Minecraft mode will carry over progress in real-time. So if you build a new section of the town, it will stay permanently the next time you log in. However, the Famitsu interview clarified that it will not carry over any progress into your main story mode.

For example, if you unlock new Pokémon in the online mode, it will not be registered in your own Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex. Basically, any progress you make in the co-op mode stays in the multiplayer mode. Here is a list of the limits we know about so far:

Pokémon found in Online Co-Op won’t register in your Pokédex if you aren’t the host.

You can’t keep items in the multiplayer map and bring them back to your save.

Story progression won’t carry over to your base game world.

It might be limited to 4-players at a time.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It also seems that the “blank town” multiplayer mode capped to four players at a time. While some might be disappointed by these limitations, it’s still a pretty cool feature. The only downside here is that you can’t carry over progress to your main save. But I suppose the most important aspect of a co-op island is that you get to hang out with friends.

Interestingly, Famitsu hinted at a special reward you get for talking to Pokémon in the shared mode. “However, if they talk to the Pokémon they meet in the host town, something good might happen.” Although it’s anyone’s guess what this could be. Pokémon Pokopia officially launches on the Switch 2 starting March 5, 2026.