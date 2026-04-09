Pokémon Pokopia Update Helps Players Find Missing Pokémon

Nintendo Switch 2 users who are still spending hours grinding away in Pokémon Pokopia have a new patch to download and install that will help make some improvements to the gameplay experience.

Pokémon Pokopia Full Patch Notes

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It’s been just over a month since Pokémon Pokopia launched on the Switch 2 and the game has become a major hit and a console seller for Nintendo. Although the release of Pokémon Champions is struggling with bugs and other problems this week, Pokopia is still going strong.

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The latest update for Pokopia just arrived and Version 1.0.3 has a long list of improvements. The biggest highlight from this update for most players is likely the fix for an issue that was causing Pokémon whose habitats have disappeared to be unfindable.

This particular issue mostly impacts endgame players who have a ton of Pokémon discovered and very crowded worlds. The Search feature is super important and useful at that level and anytime it fails, it can be seriously frustrating. Luckily, the new update should eliminate that recurring problem.

Here is a full list of the Version 1.0.3 patch notes:

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

In some cases, Pokémon whose habitats have disappeared cannot be found even when searching for them using the “Search” function in the Pokédex.

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed. If these issues have already occurred in your game, applying this update will resolve them.

When traveling to a Dream Island under certain circumstances, you arrive at Palette Town and are unable to return to the original town.

When moving between towns or when the in-game date changes, the screen remains dark, making it difficult to operate the game.

If you perform certain actions, it becomes impossible to relocate Pokémon habitats.

If construction is carried out in a certain way, building projects will not be completed until the in-game date changes.

In Bleak Beach, performing certain actions prevents progress during the request “Power up the charging station!”

In the Sparkling Skylands, performing certain actions causes the Pokémon that you requested construction help from to be removed, making it difficult to progress the request to rebuild the huge building.

On Cloud Islands, performing certain actions causes seasonal Pokémon to disappear from the town and Cloud Island.

When creating a new Cloud Island, an error occurs and the island cannot be created.

Some of the following issues have been partially fixed, making them less likely to occur.

By performing certain actions, the controller vibrates continuously.

That should be everything players need to know about the latest update. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Pokémon Pokopia news, updates, and guides.

Pokémon Pokopia is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.