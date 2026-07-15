Pokémon Pokopia Zorua Event Date and Details Revealed

Pokémon Pokopia’s next big event is right around the corner and will put a popular Gen V Dark-type in the spotlight for a limited time.

Pokémon Pokopia Hide and Sneak with Zorua Event Details

It’s been more than four months since Pokémon Pokopia launched, but the Nintendo Switch 2 console seller is still going strong. The game has become one of the Switch 2’s biggest exclusive hits and it is keeping players engaged with a rotation of limited time events.

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The next big activity is right around the corner and will feature a new Hide and Sneak activity. Zorua’s Hide-and-Sneak Contest event will be taking place in Pokémon Pokopia from July 19, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. to July 27, 2026, at 4:59 a.m. local time.

“When you start up the game, you’ll be able to find Zorua in front of any rebuilt Pokémon Center, ready to chat about hide-and-sneak contests. Participating in one will give you the chance to earn special prizes based on your performance—including a trophy!”

More details about exactly how the activity will work will likely arrive closer to the July 19 start date. Similar to previous events, players will need to take part during the event window if they want to earn the event-specific rewards.

Be Sure to Have a Pokémon Center

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Zorua can only visit towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center—so if you want to participate in this event, make sure you have at least one up and running. For this event, you can also meet up in another player’s world or on a Cloud Island to participate in a contest together! The fastest completion time among all participating players will become the town or Cloud Island’s best record.

Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC

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The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is also on the way, introducing three parts of additional content. Part 1 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC, Bubbly Basin, will launch this August.

There will also be a free update in August that expands the game’s setting to include underwater locations. Players will be able to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures, and create their own underwater towns alongside Pokémon.

At this point, there is no specific release date for the first part of the expansion, but more details should be arriving soon. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for lots more Pokémon Pokopia and Nintendo Switch 2 news and updates.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.