Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 Port Might Have Leaked in New Footage

New Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire gameplay footage has players convinced that it was captured on Nintendo Switch 2. If true, the clip could support rumors that a Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 port will be announced soon.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Some fans believe that an official Pokémon social media account may have just posted Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald gameplay captured on Switch 2. As for why players think this? Well, the footage apparently looks too vibrant and sharp to have come from an older version of the games.

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This latest rumor kicked off when the Poké Times X account uploaded a post on September 21 celebrating the 2002 titles. “Hey, hey! Wait, wait, Peeko-chan!” the account wrote alongside a 30-second gameplay clip from the Gen 3 Hoenn RPGs.

However, the apparent image quality immediately caught the attention of players, who began speculating that the footage could be from the rumored Switch 2 version. “The color is way too vibrant. It’s the Ruby Sapphire Switch 2 version, no doubt about it,” one player reacted to the post. Another user agreed and replied, “The image quality is way too good. So, you must’ve taken this from the Switch port, huh?”

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 Port Rumors Explained

To be clear, The Pokémon Company has not confirmed that a Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 port is in development. However, there is a reason why many players believe this latest gameplay footage could be connected to the long-rumored ports.

When the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Switch 2 ports were released in February, dataminers reportedly referencing Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 compatibility. This sparked speculation that the Gen 3 games would also be ported to Nintendo’s new console.

Then, in August, several insiders claimed that a Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 port and would be announced soon. However, those leaks also claimed that the port would be released in September. We are now entering the final weeks of the month, and Nintendo has still not made an announcement.

Screenshot: X @Shpeshal_Nick

This is why so many players became excited when Poké Times uploaded what appeared to be HD footage of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. However, at the time of writing, it has not been confirmed that the clip was captured from a Switch 2 version of the games.

For now, this is purely speculation. However, if the previous leaks were accurate, we may only have around a week left before the rumored Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 port is officially announced.