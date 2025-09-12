Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Finally Get Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon Years After Release

Years after its launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are finally getting Shiny box legendaries. For a limited time, players will be able to catch Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon at a special event.

The Pokémon Company surprised fans when they silently announced that Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon would be coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet soon. The rare variants of the Legendaries will make their debut almost three years after the Gen 9 RPGs launched in 2022.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon release date is set for Friday, September 26, 2025. However, players in the US, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand will need to physically visit a GameStop or EB Games store to get them. Unfortunately, the Shiny Legendaries can only be unlocked with a special code card you get from inside the store.

That means your local store might actually run out of codes, so you may have to go to various locations to find one. The Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon event will also run until Wednesday, October 15, 2025. So we’ll have about a month to obtain the code cards.

The announcement also gave us our very first look at the Shiny Legendaries, and I have to say they look so much better than their original models!

How to Get Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon in Pokémon SV

Getting a code card is only one of the steps you’ll need to do to get both Shiny Legendaries. Players will also need to have an internet connection and use the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Poke Portal feature to summon both rare Pokémon to their game.

For your convenience, here are the exact steps you will need to take to get Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Step 1: Visit a GameStop or EB Games between September 26, and October 15, 2025. Enter the store and get a card code.

Step 2: Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game.

Step 3: Select Poké Portal on the X menu.

Step 4: Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet.

Step 5: Enter your code.

Step 6: Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes).

Once your Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon are delivered to your game, make sure to manually save. This step is actually important, as the Shiny Legendaries won’t be registered permanently to your account until you do this. As I said above, the event will end on October 15, 2025. So yeah, make sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss it!

While the release of Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon years later may seem surprising, it’s actually pretty typical of Game Freak. For example, we didn’t get Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta until two and a half years after Sword & Shield launched. Perhaps this could be hinting that Gen 10 is not too far off now?