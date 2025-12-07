Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s New Mighty Dragapult 7-Star Raid Event, Explained

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet frequently hosts Tera Raid events, giving Trainers exclusive opportunities to farm for resources and add powerful new Pokemon to their team. As of December 2025, the latest Tera Raid event to kick off in-game is none other than a 7-Star Raid for Mightiest Mark Dragapult, giving Trainers the chance to add another strong contender to their lineup for online battles, or simply another Mighty Pokemon for their collection.

Mightiest Mark Dragapult raids now Available in pokemon scarlet & violet

The 7-Star Mightiest Mark Dragapult Tera Raid event will be ongoing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet between two sets of dates.

Videos by VICE

December 5th 2025 – December 7th 2025

December 12th 2025 – December 14th 2025

During these dates, Trainers can interact with black Tera Crystals around their world map to encounter Mightiest Mark Dragapult Raids. However, only one copy of a Mightiest Mark Pokemon is allowed per save, so once a Trainer has successfully captured the boss, they will not be able to accumulate additional copies. Luckily, those who are looking to farm for resources can still continue to encounter and defeat additional Mightiest Mark Dragapult for a series of different loot drops.

Base Loot Drops Exp. Candy L x6

Exp. Candy XL x4

Carbos x5

Dragon Tera Shard x40

Dragon Tera Shard x20 (Raid host only)

TM 100 x1 (can only be earned once)

Ability Patch x1 (can only be earned once) Random Loot Drops Exp. Candy L x3 (13.83% chance)

Exp. Candy L x5 (17.02% chance)

Rare Candy x2 (8.51% chance)

Carbos x5 (8.51% chance)

Star Piece x1 (2.13% chance)

Comet Shard x1 (2.13% chance)

Nugget x2 (5.32% chance)

Naive Mint x1 (3.19% chance)

PP Up x1 (5.32% chance)

Bottle Cap x1 (4.26% chance)

Dragon Tera Shard x20 (5.32% chance)

Ability Capsule x1 (2.13% chance)

Ability Patch x1 (1.06% chance)

Sweet Herba Mystica (3.19% chance)

Salty Herba Mystica (3.19% chance)

Sour Herba Mystica (3.19% chance)

Bitter Herba Mystica (3.19% chance)

Spicy Herba Mystica (3.19% chance)

Mightiest Mark Dragapult Level, Ability, Nature, & More

All Mightiest Mark Pokemon obtainable via Tera Raid events tend to have shared Natures, Levels, and Abilities, essentially in the same way as how Mystery Gift event Pokemon work. Players will also need to keep in mind that shiny Mightiest Mark Dragapult is not possible to obtain, so there is no point in trying your luck with any shiny hunts during the event.

Mightiest Mark Dragapult