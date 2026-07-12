Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Card List Leaks Early Online

Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration cards have reportedly leaked early online. Scans of the Pokémon 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box set list have surfaced on social media, potentially revealing the set’s rarest chase cards.

Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Chase Cards Reportedly Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are still months away from the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set launching on September 16, and we are already getting major leaks about it. According to the PokemonTCG subreddit, of the Pokémon 30th Celebration set list recently started to appear on X and Reddit.

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From the images, it appears someone got their hands on an Elite Trainer Box early. Specifically, it looks like they are scans of the set list booklet that comes with the box set. If legitimate, it largely reveals which rare Pokémon cards will be included in the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration.

Here is a first look at the chase cards (according to Reddit):

Pokémon 30th Celebration ex and Classic Cards

Screenshot: Reddit Celesmalty

Pokémon 30th Celebration Alt Art Cards

Screenshot: Reddit Celesmalty

Every Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Card Revealed So Far

While the leaked images aren’t the best quality, eagle-eyed players have managed to figure out most of the 30th Celebration set list. Some of the biggest cards include reprints of rares such as Shining Celebi (Neo Destiny), Lugia (Aquapolis), and Dark Tyranitar (Team Rocket Returns). For your convenience, we’ve posted the full leaked set list below.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

ex Pokémon

Sylveon ex

Gengar ex

Jirachi ex

Salamence ex

Mewtwo ex (Future Rare)

Mew ex (Future Rare)

Exeggutor ex

Pikachu ex (Art #1)

Pikachu ex (Art #2)

Mewtwo ex (Alt Art)

Mew ex (Gold)

Fuecoco ex

Greninja ex

Pikachu ex

Pikachu ex (Alt Art)

Mewtwo ex

Mew ex

Classic Pokémon Cards

Pikachu (Base Set)

Charizard (Base Set)

Misty (Trainer)

Sneasel

Shining Celebi (Neo Destiny)

Lugia (Aquapolis)

Delcatty

Dark Tyranitar (Team Rocket Returns)

Scizor ex

Metagross

Palkia LV.X (Great Encounters)

Uxie

Crobat

Gengar (Triumphant)

Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Top (Triumphant)

Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Bottom (Triumphant)

N – Trainer Full Art (Noble Victories)

Alt Art Cards

Exeggutor

Moltres

Lapras

Articuno

Zapdos

Toxtricity

Morpeko

Drifloon

Chandelure

Lycanroc

Alolan Meowth

Scraggy

Galarian Meowth

Gholdengo

Kommo-o

Hisuian Zorua

Maushold

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Now, it goes without saying to take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. While the scans do appear to look real, we do live in an era of AI. So, at this point, you pretty much have to assume anything is possible. However, a lot of the cards in the leaked set list line up with official trailers and promotional material.

If the scans are legitimate, players now have their best look yet at the upcoming Pokémon TCG 30th anniversary set list ahead of its September 16 release. Until The Pokémon Company officially reveals the cards, though, it’s best to treat the leak as a rumor.