Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Card List Leaks Early Online

Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration cards have reportedly leaked early online. Scans of the Pokémon 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box set list have surfaced on social media, potentially revealing the set’s rarest chase cards.
Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Chase Cards Reportedly Leak
We are still months away from the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set launching on September 16, and we are already getting major leaks about it. According to the PokemonTCG subreddit, leaked images of the Pokémon 30th Celebration set list recently started to appear on X and Reddit.
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From the images, it appears someone got their hands on an Elite Trainer Box early. Specifically, it looks like they are scans of the set list booklet that comes with the box set. If legitimate, it largely reveals which rare Pokémon cards will be included in the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration.
Here is a first look at the chase cards (according to Reddit):
Pokémon 30th Celebration ex and Classic Cards
Pokémon 30th Celebration Alt Art Cards
Every Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Card Revealed So Far
While the leaked images aren’t the best quality, eagle-eyed players have managed to figure out most of the 30th Celebration set list. Some of the biggest cards include reprints of rares such as Shining Celebi (Neo Destiny), Lugia (Aquapolis), and Dark Tyranitar (Team Rocket Returns). For your convenience, we’ve posted the full leaked set list below.
ex Pokémon
- Sylveon ex
- Gengar ex
- Jirachi ex
- Salamence ex
- Mewtwo ex (Future Rare)
- Mew ex (Future Rare)
- Exeggutor ex
- Pikachu ex (Art #1)
- Pikachu ex (Art #2)
- Mewtwo ex (Alt Art)
- Mew ex (Gold)
- Fuecoco ex
- Greninja ex
- Pikachu ex
- Pikachu ex (Alt Art)
- Mewtwo ex
- Mew ex
Classic Pokémon Cards
- Pikachu (Base Set)
- Charizard (Base Set)
- Misty (Trainer)
- Sneasel
- Shining Celebi (Neo Destiny)
- Lugia (Aquapolis)
- Delcatty
- Dark Tyranitar (Team Rocket Returns)
- Scizor ex
- Metagross
- Palkia LV.X (Great Encounters)
- Uxie
- Crobat
- Gengar (Triumphant)
- Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Top (Triumphant)
- Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Bottom (Triumphant)
- N – Trainer Full Art (Noble Victories)
Alt Art Cards
- Exeggutor
- Moltres
- Lapras
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Toxtricity
- Morpeko
- Drifloon
- Chandelure
- Lycanroc
- Alolan Meowth
- Scraggy
- Galarian Meowth
- Gholdengo
- Kommo-o
- Hisuian Zorua
- Maushold
Now, it goes without saying to take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. While the scans do appear to look real, we do live in an era of AI. So, at this point, you pretty much have to assume anything is possible. However, a lot of the cards in the leaked set list line up with official trailers and promotional material.
If the scans are legitimate, players now have their best look yet at the upcoming Pokémon TCG 30th anniversary set list ahead of its September 16 release. Until The Pokémon Company officially reveals the cards, though, it’s best to treat the leak as a rumor.