Pokémon 30th Celebration Full Set List Revealed – All Secret Rares and Classic Cards

The complete English Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration set list has now been revealed. The massive anniversary expansion contains 199 cards, including 30 different Pikachu cards, 33 secret rares and a Classic Collection featuring major cards from the game’s history.
Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Has 199 Cards
The English version of Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration contains 199 cards in total that can be collected. This is notably larger than the Japanese release, which only features 176 cards.
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Here is how the English set is divided:
- 128 main-set cards
- 30 numbered secret rares
- Three RGB Mew secret rares
- 30 Classic Collection cards
- Eight Basic Energy cards
That gives the English release a total of 199 collectible cards. Every card included in the expansion is also foil. One of the biggest highlights is a collection of 30 Pikachu cards illustrated by 30 different artists. Each booster pack contains one of these Pikachu cards alongside five foil cards, one foil Basic Energy and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live.
Pokemon 30th Celebration Main Set Card List
The main Pokemon 30th Celebration set contains 128 cards. This includes 30 individually illustrated Pikachu cards numbered 23/128 through 52/128.
|Number
|Card
|1/128
|Exeggcute
|2/128
|Alolan Exeggutor
|3/128
|Volbeat
|4/128
|Illumise
|5/128
|Tropius
|6/128
|Cherubi
|7/128
|Cherrim
|8/128
|Vivillon
|9/128
|Vulpix
|10/128
|Ninetales
|11/128
|Moltres
|12/128
|Ho-Oh
|13/128
|Victini
|14/128
|Reshiram
|15/128
|Fuecoco ex
|16/128
|Slowpoke
|17/128
|Lapras
|18/128
|Articuno
|19/128
|Kyogre
|20/128
|Palkia
|21/128
|Greninja ex
|22/128
|Wishiwashi
|23/128
|Pikachu
|24/128
|Pikachu
|25/128
|Pikachu
|26/128
|Pikachu
|27/128
|Pikachu
|28/128
|Pikachu
|29/128
|Pikachu
|30/128
|Pikachu
|31/128
|Pikachu
|32/128
|Pikachu
|33/128
|Pikachu
|34/128
|Pikachu
|35/128
|Pikachu
|36/128
|Pikachu
|37/128
|Pikachu
|38/128
|Pikachu
|39/128
|Pikachu
|40/128
|Pikachu
|41/128
|Pikachu
|42/128
|Pikachu
|43/128
|Pikachu
|44/128
|Pikachu
|45/128
|Pikachu
|46/128
|Pikachu
|47/128
|Pikachu
|48/128
|Pikachu
|49/128
|Pikachu
|50/128
|Pikachu
|51/128
|Pikachu
|52/128
|Pikachu
|53/128
|Pikachu ex
|54/128
|Pikachu ex
|55/128
|Zapdos
|56/128
|Zekrom
|57/128
|Zeraora
|58/128
|Toxel
|59/128
|Toxtricity
|60/128
|Toxtricity
|61/128
|Morpeko
|62/128
|Miraidon
|63/128
|Mewtwo
|64/128
|Mewtwo ex
|65/128
|Mew
|66/128
|Mew ex
|67/128
|Marill
|68/128
|Azumarill
|69/128
|Espeon
|70/128
|Espeon ex
|71/128
|Sylveon ex
|72/128
|Unown
|73/128
|Drifloon
|74/128
|Cresselia
|75/128
|Chandelure
|76/128
|Xerneas
|77/128
|Comfey
|78/128
|Cosmog
|79/128
|Cosmoem
|80/128
|Lunala
|81/128
|Gimmighoul
|82/128
|Groudon
|83/128
|Lucario
|84/128
|Seismitoad
|85/128
|Lycanroc
|86/128
|Koraidon
|87/128
|Nidoran♀
|88/128
|Nidorina
|89/128
|Alolan Meowth
|90/128
|Gengar ex
|91/128
|Umbreon
|92/128
|Umbreon ex
|93/128
|Murkrow
|94/128
|Scraggy
|95/128
|Zorua
|96/128
|Zoroark
|97/128
|Deino
|98/128
|Zweilous
|99/128
|Hydreigon
|100/128
|Yveltal
|101/128
|Galarian Meowth
|102/128
|Jirachi ex
|103/128
|Dialga
|104/128
|Ferrothorn
|105/128
|Solgaleo
|106/128
|Zacian
|107/128
|Zamazenta
|108/128
|Gholdengo
|109/128
|Salamence ex
|110/128
|Jangmo-o
|111/128
|Hakamo-o
|112/128
|Kommo-o
|113/128
|Meowth
|114/128
|Kangaskhan
|115/128
|Ditto
|116/128
|Eevee
|117/128
|Eevee
|118/128
|Eevee
|119/128
|Snorlax
|120/128
|Igglybuff
|121/128
|Lugia
|122/128
|Hisuian Zorua
|123/128
|Hisuian Zoroark
|124/128
|Minior
|125/128
|Maushold
|126/128
|Poké Pad
|127/128
|Switch
|128/128
|Ultra Ball
All Pokemon 30th Celebration Secret Rares
There are 33 secret rares in Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration. The numbered portion runs from 129/128 through 158/128, while the three special RGB Mew cards use their own R, G and B numbering.
Here is the complete secret rare list:
|Card Number
|Card
|129/128
|Alolan Exeggutor
|130/128
|Moltres
|131/128
|Lapras
|132/128
|Articuno
|133/128
|Zapdos
|134/128
|Toxtricity
|135/128
|Morpeko
|136/128
|Drifloon
|137/128
|Chandelure
|138/128
|Lycanroc
|139/128
|Alolan Meowth
|140/128
|Scraggy
|141/128
|Galarian Meowth
|142/128
|Gholdengo
|143/128
|Kommo-o
|144/128
|Meowth
|145/128
|Hisuian Zorua
|146/128
|Maushold
|147/128
|Fuecoco ex
|148/128
|Greninja ex
|149/128
|Pikachu ex
|150/128
|Pikachu ex
|151/128
|Mewtwo ex
|152/128
|Mew ex
|153/128
|Sylveon ex
|154/128
|Gengar ex
|155/128
|Jirachi ex
|156/128
|Salamence ex
|157/128
|Mewtwo ex – Futuristic Rare
|158/128
|Mew ex – Futuristic Rare
|R/RGB
|Mew
|G/RGB
|Mew
|B/RGB
|Mew
The Mewtwo ex and Mew ex cards at 157/128 and 158/128 use the expansion’s new Futuristic Rare classification. However, the three RGB Mew variants will likely be some of the most sought-after cards in the entire release.
All 30th Celebration Classic Collection Cards
Similar to 2021’s Celebrations expansion, the 30th anniversary set features a Classic Collection containing reprints from throughout the history of the Pokemon TCG.
There are 30 physical cards in the Classic Collection. Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND is divided between two separate cards, which is why it takes up two spots in the collection. Here is the complete Classic Collection list:
|Original Number
|Classic Collection Card
|58/102
|Pikachu
|4/102
|Charizard
|18/132
|Misty
|69/132
|Erika’s Jigglypuff
|25/111
|Sneasel
|106/105
|Shining Celebi
|149/147
|Lugia
|5/109
|Delcatty
|19/109
|Dark Tyranitar
|108/115
|Scizor ex
|11/113
|Metagross δ
|106/106
|Palkia LV.X
|43/146
|Uxie
|47/127
|Crobat G
|94/102
|Gengar Prime
|99/102
|Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Top
|100/102
|Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Bottom
|101/101
|N
|85/124
|Rayquaza EX
|11/101
|Genesect EX
|106/160
|M Gardevoir EX
|41/122
|Greninja BREAK
|89/149
|Solgaleo GX
|57/111
|Pheromosa GX
|33/181
|Pikachu & Zekrom GX
|138/202
|Zacian V
|50/185
|Raikou
|114/264
|Mew VMAX
|123/172
|Arceus VSTAR
|203/193
|Magikarp
There are some pretty interesting selections here! The Base Set Charizard will almost certainly be a major chase card, while Shining Celebi, Lugia, Dark Tyranitar, Gengar Prime and the two-part Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND should also be popular with longtime collectors.
All Basic Energy Cards
Finally, Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration includes eight foil Basic Energy cards:
- Basic Grass Energy
- Basic Fire Energy
- Basic Water Energy
- Basic Lightning Energy
- Basic Psychic Energy
- Basic Fighting Energy
- Basic Darkness Energy
- Basic Metal Energy
The Basic Energy cards have their own numbering and are included separately from the 128-card main set. When all sections are combined, the complete English Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration expansion contains 199 cards.
Pokémon 30th Anniversary Set Release Date
The Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration release date is today September 16, 2026. The special expansion is launching simultaneously worldwide, so collectors in Japan and international regions will receive their respective versions on the same day.
However, it’s again important to remember that the English and Japanese releases have different card lists. The English Pokémon 30th Celebration set contains 199 cards, while the Japanese version features 176 cards.