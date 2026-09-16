Pokémon 30th Celebration Full Set List Revealed – All Secret Rares and Classic Cards

The complete English Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration set list has now been revealed. The massive anniversary expansion contains 199 cards, including 30 different Pikachu cards, 33 secret rares and a Classic Collection featuring major cards from the game’s history.

Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Has 199 Cards

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The English version of Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration contains 199 cards in total that can be collected. This is notably larger than the Japanese release, which only features 176 cards.

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Here is how the English set is divided:

128 main-set cards

30 numbered secret rares

Three RGB Mew secret rares

30 Classic Collection cards

Eight Basic Energy cards

That gives the English release a total of 199 collectible cards. Every card included in the expansion is also foil. One of the biggest highlights is a collection of 30 Pikachu cards illustrated by 30 different artists. Each booster pack contains one of these Pikachu cards alongside five foil cards, one foil Basic Energy and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live.

Pokemon 30th Celebration Main Set Card List

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The main Pokemon 30th Celebration set contains 128 cards. This includes 30 individually illustrated Pikachu cards numbered 23/128 through 52/128.

Number Card 1/128 Exeggcute 2/128 Alolan Exeggutor 3/128 Volbeat 4/128 Illumise 5/128 Tropius 6/128 Cherubi 7/128 Cherrim 8/128 Vivillon 9/128 Vulpix 10/128 Ninetales 11/128 Moltres 12/128 Ho-Oh 13/128 Victini 14/128 Reshiram 15/128 Fuecoco ex 16/128 Slowpoke 17/128 Lapras 18/128 Articuno 19/128 Kyogre 20/128 Palkia 21/128 Greninja ex 22/128 Wishiwashi 23/128 Pikachu 24/128 Pikachu 25/128 Pikachu 26/128 Pikachu 27/128 Pikachu 28/128 Pikachu 29/128 Pikachu 30/128 Pikachu 31/128 Pikachu 32/128 Pikachu 33/128 Pikachu 34/128 Pikachu 35/128 Pikachu 36/128 Pikachu 37/128 Pikachu 38/128 Pikachu 39/128 Pikachu 40/128 Pikachu 41/128 Pikachu 42/128 Pikachu 43/128 Pikachu 44/128 Pikachu 45/128 Pikachu 46/128 Pikachu 47/128 Pikachu 48/128 Pikachu 49/128 Pikachu 50/128 Pikachu 51/128 Pikachu 52/128 Pikachu 53/128 Pikachu ex 54/128 Pikachu ex 55/128 Zapdos 56/128 Zekrom 57/128 Zeraora 58/128 Toxel 59/128 Toxtricity 60/128 Toxtricity 61/128 Morpeko 62/128 Miraidon 63/128 Mewtwo 64/128 Mewtwo ex 65/128 Mew 66/128 Mew ex 67/128 Marill 68/128 Azumarill 69/128 Espeon 70/128 Espeon ex 71/128 Sylveon ex 72/128 Unown 73/128 Drifloon 74/128 Cresselia 75/128 Chandelure 76/128 Xerneas 77/128 Comfey 78/128 Cosmog 79/128 Cosmoem 80/128 Lunala 81/128 Gimmighoul 82/128 Groudon 83/128 Lucario 84/128 Seismitoad 85/128 Lycanroc 86/128 Koraidon 87/128 Nidoran♀ 88/128 Nidorina 89/128 Alolan Meowth 90/128 Gengar ex 91/128 Umbreon 92/128 Umbreon ex 93/128 Murkrow 94/128 Scraggy 95/128 Zorua 96/128 Zoroark 97/128 Deino 98/128 Zweilous 99/128 Hydreigon 100/128 Yveltal 101/128 Galarian Meowth 102/128 Jirachi ex 103/128 Dialga 104/128 Ferrothorn 105/128 Solgaleo 106/128 Zacian 107/128 Zamazenta 108/128 Gholdengo 109/128 Salamence ex 110/128 Jangmo-o 111/128 Hakamo-o 112/128 Kommo-o 113/128 Meowth 114/128 Kangaskhan 115/128 Ditto 116/128 Eevee 117/128 Eevee 118/128 Eevee 119/128 Snorlax 120/128 Igglybuff 121/128 Lugia 122/128 Hisuian Zorua 123/128 Hisuian Zoroark 124/128 Minior 125/128 Maushold 126/128 Poké Pad 127/128 Switch 128/128 Ultra Ball

All Pokemon 30th Celebration Secret Rares

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There are 33 secret rares in Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration. The numbered portion runs from 129/128 through 158/128, while the three special RGB Mew cards use their own R, G and B numbering.

Here is the complete secret rare list:

Card Number Card 129/128 Alolan Exeggutor 130/128 Moltres 131/128 Lapras 132/128 Articuno 133/128 Zapdos 134/128 Toxtricity 135/128 Morpeko 136/128 Drifloon 137/128 Chandelure 138/128 Lycanroc 139/128 Alolan Meowth 140/128 Scraggy 141/128 Galarian Meowth 142/128 Gholdengo 143/128 Kommo-o 144/128 Meowth 145/128 Hisuian Zorua 146/128 Maushold 147/128 Fuecoco ex 148/128 Greninja ex 149/128 Pikachu ex 150/128 Pikachu ex 151/128 Mewtwo ex 152/128 Mew ex 153/128 Sylveon ex 154/128 Gengar ex 155/128 Jirachi ex 156/128 Salamence ex 157/128 Mewtwo ex – Futuristic Rare 158/128 Mew ex – Futuristic Rare R/RGB Mew G/RGB Mew B/RGB Mew

The Mewtwo ex and Mew ex cards at 157/128 and 158/128 use the expansion’s new Futuristic Rare classification. However, the three RGB Mew variants will likely be some of the most sought-after cards in the entire release.

All 30th Celebration Classic Collection Cards

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Similar to 2021’s Celebrations expansion, the 30th anniversary set features a Classic Collection containing reprints from throughout the history of the Pokemon TCG.

There are 30 physical cards in the Classic Collection. Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND is divided between two separate cards, which is why it takes up two spots in the collection. Here is the complete Classic Collection list:

Original Number Classic Collection Card 58/102 Pikachu 4/102 Charizard 18/132 Misty 69/132 Erika’s Jigglypuff 25/111 Sneasel 106/105 Shining Celebi 149/147 Lugia 5/109 Delcatty 19/109 Dark Tyranitar 108/115 Scizor ex 11/113 Metagross δ 106/106 Palkia LV.X 43/146 Uxie 47/127 Crobat G 94/102 Gengar Prime 99/102 Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Top 100/102 Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Bottom 101/101 N 85/124 Rayquaza EX 11/101 Genesect EX 106/160 M Gardevoir EX 41/122 Greninja BREAK 89/149 Solgaleo GX 57/111 Pheromosa GX 33/181 Pikachu & Zekrom GX 138/202 Zacian V 50/185 Raikou 114/264 Mew VMAX 123/172 Arceus VSTAR 203/193 Magikarp

There are some pretty interesting selections here! The Base Set Charizard will almost certainly be a major chase card, while Shining Celebi, Lugia, Dark Tyranitar, Gengar Prime and the two-part Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND should also be popular with longtime collectors.

All Basic Energy Cards

Finally, Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration includes eight foil Basic Energy cards:

Basic Grass Energy

Basic Fire Energy

Basic Water Energy

Basic Lightning Energy

Basic Psychic Energy

Basic Fighting Energy

Basic Darkness Energy

Basic Metal Energy

The Basic Energy cards have their own numbering and are included separately from the 128-card main set. When all sections are combined, the complete English Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration expansion contains 199 cards.

Pokémon 30th Anniversary Set Release Date

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The Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration release date is today September 16, 2026. The special expansion is launching simultaneously worldwide, so collectors in Japan and international regions will receive their respective versions on the same day.

However, it’s again important to remember that the English and Japanese releases have different card lists. The English Pokémon 30th Celebration set contains 199 cards, while the Japanese version features 176 cards.