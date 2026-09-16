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Pokémon 30th Celebration Full Set List Revealed – All Secret Rares and Classic Cards

The Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set list has been revealed. Here are all 199 cards including secret rares and Classic Collection cards.

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The complete English Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration set list has now been revealed. The massive anniversary expansion contains 199 cards, including 30 different Pikachu cards, 33 secret rares and a Classic Collection featuring major cards from the game’s history.

Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Has 199 Cards

Pokémon 30th Celebration Artwork
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The English version of Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration contains 199 cards in total that can be collected. This is notably larger than the Japanese release, which only features 176 cards.

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Here is how the English set is divided:

  • 128 main-set cards
  • 30 numbered secret rares
  • Three RGB Mew secret rares
  • 30 Classic Collection cards
  • Eight Basic Energy cards

That gives the English release a total of 199 collectible cards. Every card included in the expansion is also foil. One of the biggest highlights is a collection of 30 Pikachu cards illustrated by 30 different artists. Each booster pack contains one of these Pikachu cards alongside five foil cards, one foil Basic Energy and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live.

Pokemon 30th Celebration Main Set Card List

Pokémon 30th Celebration Set List Basic Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The main Pokemon 30th Celebration set contains 128 cards. This includes 30 individually illustrated Pikachu cards numbered 23/128 through 52/128.

NumberCard
1/128Exeggcute
2/128Alolan Exeggutor
3/128Volbeat
4/128Illumise
5/128Tropius
6/128Cherubi
7/128Cherrim
8/128Vivillon
9/128Vulpix
10/128Ninetales
11/128Moltres
12/128Ho-Oh
13/128Victini
14/128Reshiram
15/128Fuecoco ex
16/128Slowpoke
17/128Lapras
18/128Articuno
19/128Kyogre
20/128Palkia
21/128Greninja ex
22/128Wishiwashi
23/128Pikachu
24/128Pikachu
25/128Pikachu
26/128Pikachu
27/128Pikachu
28/128Pikachu
29/128Pikachu
30/128Pikachu
31/128Pikachu
32/128Pikachu
33/128Pikachu
34/128Pikachu
35/128Pikachu
36/128Pikachu
37/128Pikachu
38/128Pikachu
39/128Pikachu
40/128Pikachu
41/128Pikachu
42/128Pikachu
43/128Pikachu
44/128Pikachu
45/128Pikachu
46/128Pikachu
47/128Pikachu
48/128Pikachu
49/128Pikachu
50/128Pikachu
51/128Pikachu
52/128Pikachu
53/128Pikachu ex
54/128Pikachu ex
55/128Zapdos
56/128Zekrom
57/128Zeraora
58/128Toxel
59/128Toxtricity
60/128Toxtricity
61/128Morpeko
62/128Miraidon
63/128Mewtwo
64/128Mewtwo ex
65/128Mew
66/128Mew ex
67/128Marill
68/128Azumarill
69/128Espeon
70/128Espeon ex
71/128Sylveon ex
72/128Unown
73/128Drifloon
74/128Cresselia
75/128Chandelure
76/128Xerneas
77/128Comfey
78/128Cosmog
79/128Cosmoem
80/128Lunala
81/128Gimmighoul
82/128Groudon
83/128Lucario
84/128Seismitoad
85/128Lycanroc
86/128Koraidon
87/128Nidoran♀
88/128Nidorina
89/128Alolan Meowth
90/128Gengar ex
91/128Umbreon
92/128Umbreon ex
93/128Murkrow
94/128Scraggy
95/128Zorua
96/128Zoroark
97/128Deino
98/128Zweilous
99/128Hydreigon
100/128Yveltal
101/128Galarian Meowth
102/128Jirachi ex
103/128Dialga
104/128Ferrothorn
105/128Solgaleo
106/128Zacian
107/128Zamazenta
108/128Gholdengo
109/128Salamence ex
110/128Jangmo-o
111/128Hakamo-o
112/128Kommo-o
113/128Meowth
114/128Kangaskhan
115/128Ditto
116/128Eevee
117/128Eevee
118/128Eevee
119/128Snorlax
120/128Igglybuff
121/128Lugia
122/128Hisuian Zorua
123/128Hisuian Zoroark
124/128Minior
125/128Maushold
126/128Poké Pad
127/128Switch
128/128Ultra Ball

All Pokemon 30th Celebration Secret Rares

Pokémon 30th Celebration Set List Secret Rare Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

There are 33 secret rares in Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration. The numbered portion runs from 129/128 through 158/128, while the three special RGB Mew cards use their own R, G and B numbering.

Here is the complete secret rare list:

Card NumberCard
129/128Alolan Exeggutor
130/128Moltres
131/128Lapras
132/128Articuno
133/128Zapdos
134/128Toxtricity
135/128Morpeko
136/128Drifloon
137/128Chandelure
138/128Lycanroc
139/128Alolan Meowth
140/128Scraggy
141/128Galarian Meowth
142/128Gholdengo
143/128Kommo-o
144/128Meowth
145/128Hisuian Zorua
146/128Maushold
147/128Fuecoco ex
148/128Greninja ex
149/128Pikachu ex
150/128Pikachu ex
151/128Mewtwo ex
152/128Mew ex
153/128Sylveon ex
154/128Gengar ex
155/128Jirachi ex
156/128Salamence ex
157/128Mewtwo ex – Futuristic Rare
158/128Mew ex – Futuristic Rare
R/RGBMew
G/RGBMew
B/RGBMew

The Mewtwo ex and Mew ex cards at 157/128 and 158/128 use the expansion’s new Futuristic Rare classification. However, the three RGB Mew variants will likely be some of the most sought-after cards in the entire release.

All 30th Celebration Classic Collection Cards

Pokémon 30th Celebration Set List Classic Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Similar to 2021’s Celebrations expansion, the 30th anniversary set features a Classic Collection containing reprints from throughout the history of the Pokemon TCG.

There are 30 physical cards in the Classic Collection. Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND is divided between two separate cards, which is why it takes up two spots in the collection. Here is the complete Classic Collection list:

Original NumberClassic Collection Card
58/102Pikachu
4/102Charizard
18/132Misty
69/132Erika’s Jigglypuff
25/111Sneasel
106/105Shining Celebi
149/147Lugia
5/109Delcatty
19/109Dark Tyranitar
108/115Scizor ex
11/113Metagross δ
106/106Palkia LV.X
43/146Uxie
47/127Crobat G
94/102Gengar Prime
99/102Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Top
100/102Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND – Bottom
101/101N
85/124Rayquaza EX
11/101Genesect EX
106/160M Gardevoir EX
41/122Greninja BREAK
89/149Solgaleo GX
57/111Pheromosa GX
33/181Pikachu & Zekrom GX
138/202Zacian V
50/185Raikou
114/264Mew VMAX
123/172Arceus VSTAR
203/193Magikarp

There are some pretty interesting selections here! The Base Set Charizard will almost certainly be a major chase card, while Shining Celebi, Lugia, Dark Tyranitar, Gengar Prime and the two-part Darkrai & Cresselia LEGEND should also be popular with longtime collectors.

All Basic Energy Cards

Finally, Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration includes eight foil Basic Energy cards:

  • Basic Grass Energy
  • Basic Fire Energy
  • Basic Water Energy
  • Basic Lightning Energy
  • Basic Psychic Energy
  • Basic Fighting Energy
  • Basic Darkness Energy
  • Basic Metal Energy

The Basic Energy cards have their own numbering and are included separately from the 128-card main set. When all sections are combined, the complete English Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration expansion contains 199 cards.

Pokémon 30th Anniversary Set Release Date

Pikachu Cards Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Set
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration release date is today September 16, 2026. The special expansion is launching simultaneously worldwide, so collectors in Japan and international regions will receive their respective versions on the same day.

However, it’s again important to remember that the English and Japanese releases have different card lists. The English Pokémon 30th Celebration set contains 199 cards, while the Japanese version features 176 cards.

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