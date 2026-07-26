Secret Rare Mew Card Reportedly Leaked from Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Set

A previously unknown Secret Rare Mew card has reportedly leaked from the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set. The mysterious collectible features a potential new “RGB” rarity inspired by the original Pokémon games. However, several suspicious details have sparked a heated debate among fans over whether the leaked Mew card is real or fake.

Secret Rare Mew Card Reportedly Pulled from Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Packs

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Although the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set is still months away from release, it continues to have leaks. A video that recently surfaced on X shows a collector opening packs that they somehow got early from the set. However, the user then pulls a Secret Rare Mew card that was not previously announced.

Videos by VICE

In the clip, we see the collector ripping open several Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration packs and pulling cards from the set. However, he then screams when he discovers the new Secret Rare Mew card. “Oh my God. What is that!?” If the video is real, it appears to be the first report that the rare collectible even exists. As far as its design, it’s supposedly a new Pokémon card rarity called “RGB” to represent the original Gen 1 Pokémon titles.

Screenshot: Collector’s Republic

Interestingly, the Secret Rare Mew card doesn’t appear in the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set list that previously leaked. But then again, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Pokémon TCG set has had a secret set list, either. However, the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Secret Mew has a few suspicious elements that might point toward it being fake.

Is the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Secret Rare Mew Card Fake?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Collector’s Republic

The biggest concern fans have is that the Secret Rare Mew card does not have a 30th Anniversary stamp on it. But more importantly, it does not have a set number on the bottom of the card, and instead, it says B/RGB. We can presume the label means there are three cards in the secret set list: one representing Pokémon Blue, Pokémon Red, and Pokémon Green.

Here are the main reasons fans think the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Secret Rare Mew card is fake:

The B/RGB Mew is missing the 30th Anniversary stamp.

It does not have a set number in the lower-left-hand corner.

The holographic design looks “strange” under different lighting.

The card does not appear in the reportedly leaked 30th Celebration set list.

On the other hand, here is why some fans think it’s real:

The holographic design and card appear too high-quality to be fake.

The B/RGB Mew is reportedly illustrated by YOSHIROTTEN, the artist behind the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Futuristic Rare Mew and Mewtwo cards.

YOSHIROTTEN has previously worked on projects featuring the “RGB” concept.

The RGB rarity would be a fitting tribute to the original Pokémon Red, Blue, and Green games.

The missing number could be intentional if the card belongs to an unannounced secret subset.

Pokémon Fans Are Divided Over the Leaked B/RGB Mew Card

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

After the video of the Secret Rare Mew card from the 30th Celebration set went viral on X, it immediately sparked a heated debate online. Many Pokémon fans landed on either the side of it being very real or “extremely fake.” Those who thought it was real argued that it was too high-quality. Then again, we do live in a world of AI videos that can fake almost anything.

“This is either really fake or just an ugly card,” a user on X wrote, for example. Another commenter exclaimed, “The texture and foil are way too inconsistent, there is no way this is real lol cmon people. No 30th stamp either, why is the texture only on like half of mew and there’s weird little bumps on its belly like they’re bigger patches of texture?”

However, on the other end, many defended the card as legitimate. The main argument is that it was pulled during a livestream and also has too many intricate details. Pokémon content creator BRAYSH Gaming gave his argument for why he believed it to be real.

Screenshot: X

“Let me tell you why this thing is real. 1. The Mew is by YOSHIROTTEN, the same artist as the Mew and Mewtwo future cards confirmed. 2. He has explicitly worked on ‘RGB’ projects as found on his website. 3. Red, Green, Blue ties into the games, 30 years ago. 4. It’s an exceptional level of detail to go to, to then miss something as simple as a 30 stamp. 5. The streamer does not seem to be that well educated.”

Is the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Mew Leak Real?

For now, there is no definitive proof that the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Secret Rare Mew card is real. While its detailed artwork, RGB theme, and rumored connection to YOSHIROTTEN make the leak convincing, the missing anniversary stamp and set number are difficult to ignore.

Either way, the B/RGB Mew has already become one of the most talked-about cards from the upcoming set. We will likely have to wait until The Pokémon Company officially reveals the complete Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration card list to find out whether the Secret Rare Mew is legitimate or an incredibly convincing fake.