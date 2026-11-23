Pokémon TCG’s latest set, Delta Reign, is available now and fans of the collectible card game have a few different products to choose from, if they’re lucky enough to find any stores that still have stock left.

All Pokémon TCG Delta Reign Products

The Pokémon TCG is more popular than ever and each new release tends to sell out incredibly quickly as players race from store to store picking up boosters, Battle Boxes, and Trainer Boxes.

Videos by VICE

The trend continued this month with the drop of Delta Reign. The new set features some very exciting new cards and a handful of products for shoppers to purchase. Although a lot of the products likely sold out during the release week, some stores will be getting restocks in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

For gamers who are planning to hunt down some cards in the coming weeks, here is a breakdown of all the products that were released as part of the Delta Reign collection:

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Booster Display Box If your goal is to get your hands on as many Pokémon TCG cards as possible, the Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Booster Display Box is the product for you. With each Booster Display Box, you bring home 36 booster packs, each containing 10 cards and one Basic Energy. Whether you’re collecting to compete or on the hunt for cards with artwork that speaks to you, you’re bound to find something to further your journey.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Elite Trainer Box If you’re looking to add Pokémon TCG cards and accessories to your collection, Elite Trainer Boxes are the way to go. The Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Elite Trainer Box contains nine booster packs from the expansion, a full-art foil promo card featuring Kyogre, 65 card sleeves, 40 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, damage-counter dice, a coin-flip die, a plastic coin, and a sturdy box to store all your goodies. Elevate your skills with assistance from a player’s guide containing useful tips for building winning decks using cards from this expansion.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box The Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box has all the amazing and useful items listed above, plus a few additional treasures. With the Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box, you’ll receive 11 booster packs, two more than the regular Elite Trainer Box. And instead of one full-art promo card featuring Kyogre, you’ll receive two—one with a Pokémon Center logo.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Build & Battle Box Seek out Build & Battle Boxes at local game stores during Pokémon TCG Prerelease events before they become more widely available following the expansion’s official release. This box contains a 40-card ready-to-play deck that includes one of four unique foil promo cards, four Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign booster packs, and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Booster Bundle If one Pokémon TCG booster pack sparks joy for you, imagine how much fun you’ll have with six! The Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Booster Bundle brings you a full half-dozen booster packs featuring cards from the expansion. Get ready to make it rain booster packs!



Exact prices may vary from store to store depending on stock and scarcity. Shoppers should also expect some retailers to limit the number of boosters that each shopper is allowed to buy.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon TCG news and updates.

Pokémon TCG is available now at local game shops. The Delta Reign products released on November 6, 2026.