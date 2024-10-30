‘Pokemon TCG Pocket’ Lets Me Indulge in a Hobby Without the Shame of Being Judged

Pokemon has been something I’ve enjoyed for the majority of my life, and the Pokemon TCG Pocket app is giving me a chance to indulge in a hobby I’ve long since ignored. Any time I buy something Pokemon-related as an adult, I always find I need to explain myself. Someone my age shouldn’t “enjoy” Pokemon, should they?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

An Old ‘pokemon’ Hobby Is Brought to Life Before My Eyes

I wouldn’t consider myself a “collector” of Pokemon cards by any means, but I still have my original cards from when I was a child. They’re not in the greatest shape, as they were primarily used to trade with friends on the playground during my elementary school years. We had no idea how to actually play the game, but we made up our own rules and ran with them. Life was a dream back then.

Videos by VICE

My Base Pack cards have seen much better days, and over the years, they’ve been slowly peppered with cards from random booster packs I’ve purchased. As a 32-year-old man, I’m never really searching for Pokemon cards. But, if I’m looking for a quick fix of nostalgia, there are worse ways I could spend $5.

There’s always a weird feeling in the back of my head whenever I buy them, though. I feel like I’m being judged by this person I’ve never met before in my life. Do they think I’m a creep or something for buying something meant for kids? I always feel the need to explain myself, say they’re for a cousin or a friend’s kid or something. There’s no reason why I need to do this, but something in my mind just rings out saying I need to.

That’s why I’m already thankful for the Pokemon TCG Pocket app. It lets me mess around with an old flame without any worry.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Sure, Physical Is Great, but I Won’t Complain About Digital

Do you want to know the most ironic part about my worrying about people knowing I love Pokemon? I have a massive Magikarp tattoo on my left forearm, a memorial piece for a cousin who had passed away. If that doesn’t give away the fact I’m infatuated with these pocket monsters, I don’t know what would.

That being said, the ability to crack open a pack of cards like a gremlin and see what awaits me inside without needing to leave the house? That’s something I can get behind. I’ve already shared my love for the idea of opening a TCG shop, but this? This is so rad. Getting a chance to trade cards with friends again. Battling with the cards I’ve gotten, now that I’m older and understand the rules a bit more. It’s a dream come true.

Half of the fun is getting to admire the beautiful cards you pull in real life, and the Pokemon TCG Pocket app does a surprisingly great job of making that happen. Examining these full art cards, something I’ve never gotten in real life, is also surprisingly nice. The attention to detail is also great, with a 3D effect that adorns these specific and special cards.

You know what? I may need to take some time today and go buy a pack in real life. See what I’ve been missing out on for all these years, and see if the thrill is still there. Maybe this is the kick in the pants I’ve been waiting all this time for.