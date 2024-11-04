‘Pokemon TCG Pocket’ Quickly Dethrones ‘Pokemon GO’ With Record-Breaking Profits

I used to start my mornings by checking the local news and seeing all the new things happening in my area. Now? Seeing the “Booster Pack Stamina” alert from Pokemon TCG Pocket, I find myself giddy, starting my day with a fresh card pack. I’m not alone, as TCG Pocket has quickly overtaken Pokemon GO in revenue from eager fans.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Gotta Open ‘Em All in ‘Pokemon TCG Pocket’

The concept of Pokemon TCG Pocket is a simple one. It commits the carnal pleasure of unboxing something new and mysterious. I wrote about how it lets me engage in a former hobby without feeling ashamed of being an adult man buying Pokemon cards. I just can’t put it down. I’m chatting with friends and coworkers about recent pulls. It appears many players are losing themselves in the nostalgia of Genetic Apex alongside me.

Videos by VICE

Initially reported by MobileGamer.Biz, Pokemon TCG Pocket is bringing in roughly $3 Million a day, and that number is expected to keep growing. Pulling digital trading cards must itch the collective minds of millions of players, myself included. This number is quickly dwarfing what Pokemon GO is bringing in per day. I would guess due to fans being unhappy about recent changes to the game.

While Pokemon GO may have had a collective chokehold on me during the pandemic, I can’t think of the last time I was eager to actually jump back in and play it again. The overly monetized gameplay — mixed with constant changes — has made it sit idle on my phone for far longer than I would like to admit.

There are even schoolyard rumors starting about Pokemon TCG Pocket. Packs with bends at the top could bring out God Packs and additional rare cards. Things like this are helping to propel this to the top of the charts, leaving Pokemon GO in the dust. Also, I can confirm: it does feel like you get better cards with the bent packs. Try it as you’d like, just be sure to use that free Booster Stamina to your advantage.