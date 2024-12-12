‘Pokemon TCG Pocket’ Reveals New ‘Mythical Island’ Booster Pack While Celebrating 60 Million Downloads

On Thursday, The Pokemon Company issued a press release celebrating 60 million Pokemon TCG Pocket downloads since its launch in October 2024. Alongside the news came an announcement for an upcoming expansion pack. On December 17, the Pokemon TCG Pocket ‘Mythical Island’ themed booster pack will be available.

“Today, The Pokémon Company group announced that the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app has exceeded 60 million downloads on iOS and Android devices since its global launch on Oct. 30, 2024. The milestone comes on the heels of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket being nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards, which recognizes creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.”

If you’re like me, you’ve been piling up those Hourglasses like fast-food soda cups in a streamer’s bedroom. Rumors began circulating in November that a new booster pack would be coming this month, and now it’s official. The new ‘Mythical Island’ themed booster pack is here in less than a week.

Videos by VICE

‘Pokemon TCG Pocket’ unveils new cards, binders, and more in ‘Mythical Island’ Expansion

The ‘Mythical Island’ set in Pokemon TCG Pocket will bring new cards to collect, including an EX version of the elusive Mew. Other cards like Dedenne, Morelull, and Snivy mean we’ll possibly see new metas emerge to knock those pesky Misty/Articuno decks down a peg or two. Just take a look at Mew’s Genome Hacking ability – Charizard EXs better watch their tails.

Additionally, ‘Mythical Island’ will offer a new binder and display board to collect and a gauntlet of new solo battles to duel in. While the past month has seen a stream of bite-sized content for Pokemon TCG Pocket, it seems this expansion offers a hefty chunk to tide players over.

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

The announcement concluded with promises of more content to come this month. Stating that players can “[look] forward to future Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket updates, including a holiday countdown campaign beginning on Dec. 24, 2024, allowing Trainers to receive in-game gifts at no cost.”

The long-awaited Trading feature has yet to be announced by The Pokemon Company, though players speculate it may be coming sometime in January. Until then, you can join the 60 million playing Pokemon TCG Pocket via the iOS and Android app stores. But, let’s be honest, you probably already are.