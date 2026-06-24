Pokémon TCG Pocket Teases An Adorable New Set

The next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion has officially been confirmed and it features some of the cutest Pokémon yet.

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Another month is coming to a close, which means it is once again time for Pokémon TCG Pocket to drop some teasers about what content will be arriving soon. The next upcoming set is arriving in the mobile game on June 30 and it is poised to be one of the most popular ones yet.

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A new trailer for Pokémon TCG Pocket‘s Everyday Wonders set has officially been revealed and the footage in the promotion includes confirmations that the following cards will be included in the upcoming themes booster packs:

Pikachu

Piplup

Snorlax

Dedenne EX

Puppy-Loving Girl (Trainer)

Growlithe

Yamper

Sylveon

Fidough

Rockruff

Small Balloon (Trainer)

Greedent

Slowpoke

Quagsire

Hissuian Lilligant

Hissuian Goodra

Hissuian Zoroark EX

Mega Diancie EX

“A world of wonder awaits in the newest #PokemonTCGPocket expansion, Everyday Wonders! Get ready for this expansion overflowing with adorable card art featuring Pikachu, Piplup, Sylveon, and more! Available 30th June.”

Once the set drops it will be very interesting to see how the new additions to the game shake up the metagame and which cards become the most popular chase pulls.

Pokémon TCG Pocket isn’t quite as popular as it was when it launched in the fall of 2024, but it still has a dedicated group of fans. Similar to Pokémon GO, the mobile title seems to do a good job keeping its core audience engaged with frequent content drops, events, and activities.

After the Everyday Wonders set, the next big content drop that players can look forward to will be the Ruler of the Skies expansion. That set is expected to arrive on July 30 and deliver a Mega Rayquaza ex card and other supporters themed around the Hoenn legendary. This set ties in with the physical Pokémon TCG Delta Reign set, which is also themed around Rayquaza.

That should be just about everything players need to know to prepare for the upcoming set for now. More detailed spoilers and a full card list will arrive closer to the June 30 launch date.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on all things Pokémon and Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices. The Everyday Wonders expansion releases on June 30, 2026.