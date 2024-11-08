‘Pokemon TCGP’ Hits 30 Million Downloads in Just a Week

The Pokemon TCGP frenzy has overtaken the Waypoint office. It seems we aren’t alone in our frantic search for the best cards around. Releasing on October 30, 2024, this pocket-friendly TCG simulator was bound to break some records. Further, it quickly shunted Pokemon GO to the wayside regarding record profits. The sheer number of downloads it got in a week shows that the TCG side of our lives is here to stay.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Pokemon TCGP’ Comes Flying out of the Gate

When this app first hit my phone, I wrote about how it reignited my passion for collecting the cards I once had in my youth. Since then, I’ve finally mustered up the courage to head out into the wild and purchase a fair number of booster packs. Alongside a binder to stash my IRL collection. And even then, I still can’t get enough of Pokemon TCGP. Its addictive blend of gacha mechanics, alongside the beautifully done 3D cards, makes something in my brain buzz.

Videos by VICE

It’s easy to see why this has become as popular as it has. Getting our hands on plenty of cards, battling against our friends and randoms on the internet. It’s a great way to let that nostalgia of better years envelop our brains in a comforting fog. Plus, getting a few free Booster Packs a day is a great way to ensure that people are always coming back for more. It’s one of the few apps I allow notifications for. I need to know when my Booster Pack Stamina has been refilled, that’s for sure.

There have been a few other Pokemon card-battling apps in the past. But, this is easily the best iteration of it. I remember when I was younger, I convinced my parents I needed an iPad for school. Little did they know, I mainly wanted to try out the new Pokemon TCG game that had just come out. Sorry you had to find out this way, Mom and Dad. But still, Pokemon TCGP has stoked the flames of the Trading Card game once again, and I am living for it.